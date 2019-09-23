Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Electronics Inc.    A066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LG ELECTRONICS : UNITY TECHNOLOGIES COLLABORATE ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE SIMULATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

LG Leverages Unity Simulation to Revolutionize
System Training for Autonomous Vehicle Developers

SEOUL, Sep. 24, 2019 - Artificial intelligence engineers in the LG Electronics Silicon Valley Lab are working with machine learning experts at Unity Technologies to develop advanced simulation software that will enable autonomous vehicle developers to accelerate system training for safer driverless cars. The collaboration of LGSVL Simulator on Unity Simulation leverages LG's AI leadership and expertise as a leading technology partner to the global automotive industry, combined with complementary skills of Unity Technologies, creator of the world's leading real-time 3D development platform.

Unity Simulation enables the running of multiple instances of a Unity product at scale. Suppoted by Google Cloud's infrastructure, Unity Simulation lowers the barrier to train, test or validate new products and services in a high-fidelity 3D environment. Computer-vision-oriented applications for the automotive industry are particularly compelling, according to Danny Lange, Unity Technologies vice president of AI and Machine Learning.

Seonman Kim, vice president of engineering in LG's Advanced Platform Lab in Silicon Valley, emphasized the importance of the LG-Unity partnership. 'Unity's confidence in the LGSVL Simulator for the development of safe and robust autonomous driving is a clear indicator that this is a win-win partnership from the start,' he said. 'We look forward to exploring with Unity new opportunities to bring our respective technologies to the automotive market.'

The collaboration between the two companies in advanced simulation is expected to greatly benefit the automotive industry as it moves toward a driverless future. Autonomous vehicle developers running the LGSVL Simulator on Unity Simulation will be able to dramatically accelerate the training of their systems by running multiple scenarios in parallel. With Unity's latest advancements, the LGSVL Simulator can create digital replicas of real-world environments with accurate sensor models to train autonomous vehicles across multiple scenarios.

Training and validating an autonomous vehicle is a prime example of how a virtual environment can dramatically reduce the risk for both the car and those around it, allowing businesses to stress-test systems before they are put on the road. The LGSVL Simulator combines LG-developed technologies with Unity's Data-Oriented Tech Stack and the High-Definition Render Pipeline to enable testing and training for safer operation of autonomous vehicles.

The LGSVL Simulator on Unity Simulation will be demonstrated at Unity's Unite 2019 event in Copenhagen on September 26.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
09:17pLG ELECTRONICS : Unity technologies collaborate on autonomous vehicle simulation
PU
09/18LG ELECTRONICS : Latest AI-Enabled TV and Audio Innovations earn top accolades
AQ
09/10LG ELECTRONICS : To unveil ivi system enabled by webos auto at iaa 2019
PU
09/09LG ELECTRONICS : Unveils first oled tvs to support nvidia g-sync for big screen ..
PU
09/06LG ELECTRONICS : to pay $160,000 for misleading representations to two consumers
AQ
09/05LG ELECTRONICS : G8x thinq and new dual screen enhance mobile multitasking and u..
PU
09/05LG ELECTRONICS : At lg future talk powered by ifa lg shows how ai can make anywh..
PU
09/03LG ELECTRONICS : Introduces expanded 1ms ultragear ips gaming monitor lineup at ..
PU
09/02LG ELECTRONICS : Real 8k oled and nanocell tvs from lg begin global rollout
PU
09/01LG ELECTRONICS : Washing machines with artificial intelligence and direct drive ..
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 62 887 B
EBIT 2019 2 526 B
Net income 2019 1 060 B
Debt 2019 6 744 B
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 7,26x
EV / Sales2019 176x
EV / Sales2020 167x
Capitalization 11 063 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 83 496,67  KRW
Last Close Price 65 100,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Co-President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chief Technology Officer
Independent Director
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.9 413
SONY CORP24.53%73 303
PANASONIC CORPORATION-6.80%19 336
SHARP CORPORATION18.34%7 119
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 977
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD28.49%3 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group