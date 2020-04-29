Log in
LG Electronics : 1Q Net Profit Jumped 88% on Year

04/29/2020

By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Electronics Inc.'s first-quarter net profit rose 88% thanks to its solid home-appliance segment, which hadn't yet borne the full brunt of the coronavirus pandemic by end-March.

Net profit was 1.087 trillion Korean won ($889.66 million), compared with KRW578.00 billion a year earlier, the South Korean company said Wednesday.

The result topped a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW384.68 billion.

Revenue fell 1.3% to KRW14.728 trillion, while operating profit rose 21% to KRW1.090 billion.

LG said its home-appliance segment posted a quarterly record of operating profit in the first quarter while its television and smartphone segments were sluggish.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a limited impact on the company's first-quarter results, as its impact began weighing on revenue in March, it said.

Pandemic-depressed global demand and ever-increasing market competition are adding to business uncertainty, it said.

LG Electronics shares closed 2.4% higher after the earnings report.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 61 874 B
EBIT 2020 2 626 B
Net income 2020 1 061 B
Debt 2020 6 114 B
Yield 2020 1,54%
P/E ratio 2020 8,67x
P/E ratio 2021 6,02x
EV / Sales2020 147x
EV / Sales2021 137x
Capitalization 9 085 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 75 367,74  KRW
Last Close Price 53 600,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 81,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Kwon Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Seong-Jin Cho Director
Joon-Geun Choi Independent Director
Dae-Hyung Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-0.37%7 447
SONY CORPORATION0.97%77 231
PANASONIC CORPORATION-0.81%17 404
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-1.17%7 745
SHARP CORPORATION1.73%6 740
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.-0.18%3 785
