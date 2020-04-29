LG Electronics : 1Q Net Profit Jumped 88% on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



LG Electronics Inc.'s first-quarter net profit rose 88% thanks to its solid home-appliance segment, which hadn't yet borne the full brunt of the coronavirus pandemic by end-March.

Net profit was 1.087 trillion Korean won ($889.66 million), compared with KRW578.00 billion a year earlier, the South Korean company said Wednesday.

The result topped a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW384.68 billion.

Revenue fell 1.3% to KRW14.728 trillion, while operating profit rose 21% to KRW1.090 billion.

LG said its home-appliance segment posted a quarterly record of operating profit in the first quarter while its television and smartphone segments were sluggish.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a limited impact on the company's first-quarter results, as its impact began weighing on revenue in March, it said.

Pandemic-depressed global demand and ever-increasing market competition are adding to business uncertainty, it said.

LG Electronics shares closed 2.4% higher after the earnings report.

