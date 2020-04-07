LG Electronics : 1Q Profit Forecast Beats Market Expectations

By Kwanwoo Jun



LG Electronics Inc. expects a 21% jump in first-quarter operating profit from the prior year, above market expectations and easing fears over fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The home-appliance giant said Tuesday in pre-earnings guidance that it anticipates operating profit of 1.090 trillion South Korean won ($890.1 million), compared with KRW900.60 billion a year earlier.

The forecast topped a FactSet consensus estimate of KRW855.09 billion.

The South Korean company expects revenue of KRW14.729 trillion, down 1.2% from a year ago, but below the FactSet consensus estimate of KRW15.620 trillion.

LG Electronics will release first-quarter results later this month.

The company's shares surged more than 7% after the stronger-than-expected earnings forecast.

