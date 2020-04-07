Log in
LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
LG Electronics : 1Q Profit Forecast Beats Market Expectations

04/07/2020 | 02:52am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Electronics Inc. expects a 21% jump in first-quarter operating profit from the prior year, above market expectations and easing fears over fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The home-appliance giant said Tuesday in pre-earnings guidance that it anticipates operating profit of 1.090 trillion South Korean won ($890.1 million), compared with KRW900.60 billion a year earlier.

The forecast topped a FactSet consensus estimate of KRW855.09 billion.

The South Korean company expects revenue of KRW14.729 trillion, down 1.2% from a year ago, but below the FactSet consensus estimate of KRW15.620 trillion.

LG Electronics will release first-quarter results later this month.

The company's shares surged more than 7% after the stronger-than-expected earnings forecast.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 64 328 B
EBIT 2020 2 566 B
Net income 2020 1 107 B
Debt 2020 6 371 B
Yield 2020 1,63%
P/E ratio 2020 7,91x
P/E ratio 2021 5,40x
EV / Sales2020 131x
EV / Sales2021 125x
Capitalization 8 426 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 77 735,48  KRW
Last Close Price 49 850,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Kwon Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Seong-Jin Cho Director
Joon-Geun Choi Independent Director
Dae-Hyung Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-0.50%6 710
SONY CORPORATION-1.48%72 051
PANASONIC CORPORATION0.35%17 886
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-2.44%7 640
SHARP CORPORATION-0.57%6 443
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.-0.41%3 420
