Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Electronics Inc.    066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC. (066570)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LG Electronics : AI-ENABLED THINQ DEVICES TAKE TOP HONORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 03:06am CEST

EISA Recognizes LG's Artificial Intelligence and Product Innovation

SEOUL, Aug. 15, 2018 - LG Electronics' (LG) innovations in AI technology and design have earned the company recognition from the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA). LG's AI ThinQ-enabled products including LG OLED TV, LG SUPER UHD TV and LG XBOOM were honored for their high competitiveness in categories assessing premium picture quality, artificial intelligence performance and sound excellence.

The LG OLED TV AI ThinQ (model OLED65E8) was named the EISA PREMIUM OLED TV 2018-2019, marking this the seventh consecutive win for the company's OLED technology. The TV was praised for its picture quality powered by the α (Alpha) 9 processor, which provides true-to-life images with incredibly rich colors, sharpness and depth for more realism and its class-leading artificial intelligence functionality. The EISA jury also praised the Dolby Atmos™ performance and its front firing speakers which produce the most immersive audio-visual experience possible. The picture-on-glass design was also cited for perfectly blending into any environment.

In addition, the LG SUPER UHD TV AI ThinQ (model 65SK9500) was recognized as the EISA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TV 2018-2019 for producing the ultimate LCD TV picture through the combination of technologies including Nano Cell, Full-Array Local Dimming (FALD) and the α (Alpha) 7 processor, as well as LG's AI ThinQ platform and Google Assistant built in. With LG's proprietary AI ThinQ, users can control the TV, connect easily to external devices, switch picture mode and search for content. The latest advanced voice assistant technology embedded in the TV is achieved by employing Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity based on LG's exclusive deep learning technology. And with the Google Assistant built in, LG's AI TVs offer a streamlined experience that allows them to manage different tasks, find answers, or control smart home devices, serving as the center of the smart home.

LG's SUPER UHD TV offers denser backlighting zones throughout the display and significantly improves black levels and picture dimensions through independent control of LED light zones. This delivers better shadow details and reduces light bleeding for enhanced local contrast, important for viewing HDR content. Thanks to the innovative Nano Cell Display, TV viewers can enjoy superb color accuracy and consistency at wide viewing angles without compromising picture quality.

EISA also named LG's premium AI speaker, the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ (model WK7), as its EISA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LOUDSPEAKER 2018-2019 thanks to extraordinary sound quality combined with intelligence. The technical collaboration with Meridian, the British pioneer of high resolution audio, enables LG XBOOM AI ThinQ's full audio performance to be unleashed for high-fidelity sound, precise vocal definition and accurate bass. The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ's High Resolution Audio is compatible with high quality lossless files, allowing it to faithfully recreate sounds originally recorded in the studio.

With Google Assistant integrated directly into the device for quick setup, LG XBOOM AI ThinQ responds to a user's commands without the need for a remote control or smartphone like 'Hey Google, what's my schedule today?' As a hub, the speaker can control Google Assistant-enabled smart home devices as well as LG home appliances compatible with LG ThinQ.

The winner of the EISA SOUNDBAR 2018-2019 award, model LG SK10Y, is an immersive soundbar with 550W of powerful output and 5.1.2 channel support by harnessing the power of Dolby Atmos® to produce an immersive sound from all directions, including the ceiling. With Meridian technology, LG SK10Y boasts a high level of performance to envelop listeners in rich, uncompromising sound and delivers extra clarity to speech and music.

The LG SK10Y is compatible with high-quality lossless audio files to perfectly recreate sound recorded in the studio and also offers a sound upconverting feature that boosts the quality of standard audio files to 24bit/192kHz to enhance subtle details and nuances of each track. This high resolution soundbar is aesthetically designed to fit under LG premium TVs. Moreover, the soundbar is compatible with other smart devices that support Chromecast and can stream songs or podcasts simply with the words, 'OK Google'.

'LG is proud to be recognized by such renowned industry experts for its commitment to innovation in AI technologies,' said Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Company. 'LG has been and continues to be a key global player in AI, offering customers a new level of intelligence at home, aligned with our mission to make their lives more convenient through the implementation of forward-thinking technology.'

Visitors to the LG's booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from August 31 - September 5 will have a chance to experience LG's lineup of ThinQ products first-hand.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 01:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
03:06aLG ELECTRONICS : Ai-enabled thinq devices take top honors
PU
08/14Sprint partners with LG to launch 5G smartphone in 2019
RE
08/14SPRINT : LG Working to Bring 5G Smartphone to U.S. in First Half 2019
DJ
08/14LG ELECTRONICS : To introduce advanced stylers with ai voice recognition and mir..
PU
08/10LG ELECTRONICS : Set To Define Future of Artificial Intelligence at New North Am..
AQ
08/09LG ELECTRONICS : Employees of lg electronics take part in boat basin cleanup
AQ
08/08LG ELECTRONICS : announces financial results
AQ
08/08LG ELECTRONICS : announces second-quarter, first-half 2018 financial results
AQ
08/08TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson & LG Electronics sign global patent l..
AQ
08/07LG ELECTRONICS : Announces Second-Quarter, First-Half 2018 Financial Results - P..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Sprint, LG pursuing first U.S. 5G smartphone in 2019 
08/07Enphase Energy -- Look At The Growth Potential 
07/26LG Electronics Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/14STOCKS TO WATCH : Prime Time In Retail 
06/13ENPHASE ENERGY ENSEMBLE : The Gold Standard 
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 63 159 B
EBIT 2018 3 267 B
Net income 2018 1 763 B
Debt 2018 5 156 B
Yield 2018 0,60%
P/E ratio 2018 7,66
P/E ratio 2019 6,69
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 13 023 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 109 586  KRW
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Chang-Woo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.11 525
SONY CORP14.74%67 745
PANASONIC CORPORATION-16.00%30 734
SHARP CORPORATION-28.79%12 460
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 571
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD4.32%3 911
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.