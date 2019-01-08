LG Electronics : AND LANDING AI JOIN FORCES TO DRIVE ADVANCES IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Strategic Partnership Leverages Complementary Strengths

to Focus on AI Technology Integration, Evolution

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) has entered into a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley startup Landing AI. LG President and Chief Technology Officer Dr. I.P. Park and global artificial intelligence leader Dr. Andrew Ng, CEO and founder of Landing AI, signed the agreement at CES® 2019 in Las Vegas.

The partnership will focus on developing AI to further improve the competitiveness of LG products, as well as to develop collaborative business models. Landing AI has developed machine-vision tools and algorithms that operate at resolutions well beyond human vision.

'AI is particularly transformative in manufacturing contexts and this partnership demonstrates our ambition not only in building revolutionary AI-powered products but also in advancing our vision for an AI-powered future,' said Dr. Ng, the Landing AI CEO who formerly served as Chief Scientist at Baidu and founder of Google Brain.

Echoing Dr. Ng's views, Dr. Park said, 'LG looks forward to collaborating with Landing AI to enhance user convenience and offer improved lifestyles for consumers through a more advanced AI technology.'

Visitors to the LG ThinQ Zone in booth #11100 of the Las Vegas Convention Center this week will be able to experience LG's collaborative technology and evolving AI firsthand.

# # #