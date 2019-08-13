Log in
LG Electronics Inc.

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(066570)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LG Electronics : AND LUMI PARTNER ON SMARTER HOME ECOSYSTEM

08/13/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

Advancing the Connected Home, LG's Industry-leading Smart Appliances
and LUMI's IoT Technology Point to an Exciting Future at IFA 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 14, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) and LUMI United Technology, an Internet of Things (IoT) and smart home solution provider, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop an ecosystem that goes beyond basic appliance management to deliver a more complete IoT solution for the home. The partnership will focus on developing innovations using AI and advanced sensors that can detect changes in indoor environments such as humidity level, temperature and movement of doors.

LG products embedded with LUMI's advanced Aqara sensor technology will save energy and increase convenience as well as enhance safety and comfort in the home. An Aqara sensor in the home set to the preferred temperature will enable an LG air conditioner to operate automatically. With a connected Aqara sensor attached to a window, the user will receive a notification when the window is opened while the LG appliance is in operation.

Real-life demonstrations of the LG and LUMI partnership will be on display at IFA 2019 in Berlin next month. At LG's exhibition stand, an LG dehumidifier employing LUMI technology will be shown maintaining clothes in optimal condition by automatically regulating the humidity level. Also demonstrated will be LG's WK7 intelligent speaker connected to an Aqara LED Light Bulb that changes the lighting in the room when it hears the words 'Cinema Mode'.

'We are very excited to partner with LUMI and to share our latest smart home living solutions with visitors to IFA 2019,' said Ryu Hye-jung, executive director of LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company's Smart Home Business. 'Through this strategic partnership LG will evolve the connected home ecosystem in ways that will matter to consumers, expanding our smart home solutions to include smart buildings as well as smart cities.'

LG and LUMI's vision for the connected home of the future will be on display at IFA 2019 from September 6-11 in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 01:56:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
