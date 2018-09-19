LG Electronics : BRINGS THINQ INNOVATION TO LATIN AMERICA

Expected to Fuel Next Big Growth Engine in Latin America,

LG is Keen to Show Consumers in the Region AI's Merits

CANCUN, Mexico, Sep. 19, 2018 - LG Electronics (LG) is demonstrating its commitment to Innovation for a Better Life by showing its Latin American partners how artificial technology can transform lives. LG's annual InnoFest Latin America roadshow is taking place this week in the resort town of Cancun with the company's AI-enabled ThinQ products and LG SIGNATURE brand taking center stage. More than 250 VIP guests at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya representing regional retailers, business partners and the press are experiencing for themselves how LG plans to lead the region into the AI age.

Under the tagline, Think Wise, Be Free, LG's extensive range of ThinQ products are being unveiled for the first time in the region to an eager audience. Products such as the WK7 LG ThinQ speaker and LG G7 ThinQ are complemented by the new LG OLED TV AI ThinQ with built-in Google Assistant. With the ability to understand five spoken languages including Spanish, LG's AI TVs allow users in Latin America to manage daily tasks, find answers or control compatible smart home devices all from their TVs.

The exhibition also features LG SIGNATURE premium home appliance products which recently launched in Mexico and Colombia. LG's home appliances have already developed a devoted following in the region and LG SIGNATURE is expected to expand the LG brand's appeal among discerning Latin American customers. Architect German Velasco, designer Carmen Cordera and chef Lula Martin del Campo attended the event to speak about their personal experiences using and working with LG SIGNATURE products.

'Latin America is a region of great importance to LG from both a strategic as well as commercial position,' said Han Chang-hee, head of LG global marketing. 'Our InnoFest global roadshow gives VIP partners an opportunity to experience first hand what we have in store for the region in the months to come. The support we've received from our Latin American partners has been nothing short of phenomenal.'

# # #