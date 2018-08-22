Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Electronics Inc.    066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC. (066570)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LG Electronics : BRINGS ULTRA ELEGANCE TO HOMES WITH EUROPEAN DEBUT OF SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:12am CEST

Premium High-end Built-in Kitchen Appliance Lineup Features
High Craftsmanship, Advanced Technology, Ultra Convenience

SEOUL, Aug. 22, 2018 - At this year's IFA in Berlin, LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil a SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE designed specifically for the European market, featuring a lineup of ultra-premium built-in kitchen appliances designed to satisfy the discerning demands and needs of the sophisticated European culinary lifestyle.

SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE features intelligent built-in kitchen solutions in its own dedicated outdoor exhibit in Sommergarten, Berlin Messe, outside LG's main exhibit in Hall 18. Designed to resemble a floating garden in an urban oasis, this informative and interactive exhibition zone will showcase the details of the lineup at Europe's largest trade show for appliances and consumer electronics.

SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE ushers in a new opportunity in the European high-end kitchen market. LG's industry-leading expertise, technical knowhow and design leadership were employed in the development of the product line. The compact nature of many kitchens in Europe created a demand for built-in appliances that use existing space more creatively and efficiently. Being competitive in the high-end built-in kitchen appliance segment is important to LG's business strategy due to Europe's strong position in the premium home appliance market. SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE will make its European debut later this year in Italy with other key markets in the region to follow.

SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE embodies the spirit of expert craftsmanship, innovative design, high performance, enhanced utility and premium service. That's why for its European launch, LG is collaborating with premium Italian kitchen design experts Valcucine and Arclinea for the perfect combination of form and function. Working with Valcucine and Arclinea allows SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE to perfectly actualize the concepts of minimalism, hidden and automation. The new suite is designed to integrate perfectly within existing spaces to form the finest culinary environment that meets the diverse tastes of the European consumer and works with both bespoke as well as standard kitchen appliances. SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE will be available in a range of designs from elegant panel finishing and minimized luxury to sleek stainless steel and a more natural, contemporary theme.

A dazzling culinary experience awaits with SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE. The full package includes an oven, induction cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, wine cellar and espresso machine. Homeowners will be amazed by the oven's many advanced capabilities, such as its ability to create healthy and delicious dishes with its advanced steam and convection cooking features, ProHeat™ to evenly distribute heat throughout the oven and Speed Clean™ for fast and easy cleanup of splatters and baked-on food residue. LG will be unveiling for the first time a lineup of wine cellars to complement the European SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE, new wall-mounted oven series with glass finishing and seamless design for the ultimate in style, and a powerful dishwasher utilizing high-temperature steam.

Smart Wi-Fi connectivity ensures that SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE appliances are fully compatible with AI platforms such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Smart connectivity allows users the power to get more done remotely, such as: searching for recipes using apps such as Innit, SideChef and Drop; sending recipes directly to the oven; preheating the oven from afar, setting the right cooking mode as well as monitoring all operations in the kitchen.

'We are excited about bringing our SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE premium home appliances to the very discerning European market this year,' said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. 'We're extremely confident that the combination of our proven smart technology and our high-end appliances will give established European brands in this category a run for the money.'

Visitors to Messe Berlin this IFA are encouraged to stop by the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE outdoor exhibit in Sommergarten to see the ultra premium built-in appliances up close.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 01:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
03:12aLG ELECTRONICS : Brings ultra elegance to homes with european debut of signature..
PU
08/21LG ELECTRONICS : Artificial Intelligence puts LG at the forefront of innovation
AQ
08/21LG ELECTRONICS : Brings google convenience to popular wearable wireless audio pr..
PU
08/20LG ELECTRONICS : Expanded lg xboom audio lineup takes center stage at ifa 2018
PU
08/16LG ELECTRONICS : to partner with Sprint to release a 5G smartphone by 2019
AQ
08/16LG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Hinge Apparatus And Oven With The Same (USPTO..
AQ
08/16LG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Method And Apparatus For Decoding Multi-View ..
AQ
08/16LG ELECTRONICS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Earset And Control Meth..
AQ
08/16LG ELECTRONICS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Inter Prediction Method..
AQ
08/16LG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Watch Type Terminal (USPTO 10,042,457)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Sprint, LG pursuing first U.S. 5G smartphone in 2019 
08/07Enphase Energy -- Look At The Growth Potential 
07/26LG Electronics Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/14STOCKS TO WATCH : Prime Time In Retail 
06/13ENPHASE ENERGY ENSEMBLE : The Gold Standard 
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 63 235 B
EBIT 2018 3 267 B
Net income 2018 1 771 B
Debt 2018 5 158 B
Yield 2018 0,64%
P/E ratio 2018 7,26
P/E ratio 2019 6,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 12 327 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 109 241  KRW
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Chang-Woo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.11 032
SONY CORP13.75%69 160
PANASONIC CORPORATION-20.42%30 307
SHARP CORPORATION-27.63%12 621
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 568
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD6.76%4 074
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.