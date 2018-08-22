LG Electronics : BRINGS ULTRA ELEGANCE TO HOMES WITH EUROPEAN DEBUT OF SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE

Premium High-end Built-in Kitchen Appliance Lineup Features

High Craftsmanship, Advanced Technology, Ultra Convenience

SEOUL, Aug. 22, 2018 - At this year's IFA in Berlin, LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil a SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE designed specifically for the European market, featuring a lineup of ultra-premium built-in kitchen appliances designed to satisfy the discerning demands and needs of the sophisticated European culinary lifestyle.

SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE features intelligent built-in kitchen solutions in its own dedicated outdoor exhibit in Sommergarten, Berlin Messe, outside LG's main exhibit in Hall 18. Designed to resemble a floating garden in an urban oasis, this informative and interactive exhibition zone will showcase the details of the lineup at Europe's largest trade show for appliances and consumer electronics.

SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE ushers in a new opportunity in the European high-end kitchen market. LG's industry-leading expertise, technical knowhow and design leadership were employed in the development of the product line. The compact nature of many kitchens in Europe created a demand for built-in appliances that use existing space more creatively and efficiently. Being competitive in the high-end built-in kitchen appliance segment is important to LG's business strategy due to Europe's strong position in the premium home appliance market. SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE will make its European debut later this year in Italy with other key markets in the region to follow.

SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE embodies the spirit of expert craftsmanship, innovative design, high performance, enhanced utility and premium service. That's why for its European launch, LG is collaborating with premium Italian kitchen design experts Valcucine and Arclinea for the perfect combination of form and function. Working with Valcucine and Arclinea allows SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE to perfectly actualize the concepts of minimalism, hidden and automation. The new suite is designed to integrate perfectly within existing spaces to form the finest culinary environment that meets the diverse tastes of the European consumer and works with both bespoke as well as standard kitchen appliances. SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE will be available in a range of designs from elegant panel finishing and minimized luxury to sleek stainless steel and a more natural, contemporary theme.

A dazzling culinary experience awaits with SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE. The full package includes an oven, induction cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, wine cellar and espresso machine. Homeowners will be amazed by the oven's many advanced capabilities, such as its ability to create healthy and delicious dishes with its advanced steam and convection cooking features, ProHeat™ to evenly distribute heat throughout the oven and Speed Clean™ for fast and easy cleanup of splatters and baked-on food residue. LG will be unveiling for the first time a lineup of wine cellars to complement the European SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE, new wall-mounted oven series with glass finishing and seamless design for the ultimate in style, and a powerful dishwasher utilizing high-temperature steam.

Smart Wi-Fi connectivity ensures that SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE appliances are fully compatible with AI platforms such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Smart connectivity allows users the power to get more done remotely, such as: searching for recipes using apps such as Innit, SideChef and Drop; sending recipes directly to the oven; preheating the oven from afar, setting the right cooking mode as well as monitoring all operations in the kitchen.

'We are excited about bringing our SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE premium home appliances to the very discerning European market this year,' said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. 'We're extremely confident that the combination of our proven smart technology and our high-end appliances will give established European brands in this category a run for the money.'

Visitors to Messe Berlin this IFA are encouraged to stop by the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE outdoor exhibit in Sommergarten to see the ultra premium built-in appliances up close.

# # #