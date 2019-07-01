LG Electronics : G8S THINQ COMBINES BEST OF G SERIES WITH FEATURES POPULAR AMONG CUSTOMERS IN GLOBAL MARKETS

Newest Addition to LG's G Series Lineup Designed to Appeal to

Consumers Seeking a More Bespoked Smartphone Experience

SEOUL, July 2, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) is bringing the exceptional user experience of the G series to customers in more regions with the introduction of the LG G8SThinQ. The LG G8SThinQ is the perfect choice for consumers seeking a premium smartphone, offering many of the stand-out features and technologies applied to the flagship LG G8ThinQ with unique touches that are popular with target consumers. The latest LTE addition to the G series will be available starting this month in select markets in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, among others.

Introduced for the first time on the LG G8ThinQ, the Z Camera utilizes Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor technology to bring LG G8SThinQ users a choice of convenient and secure biometric recognition options. Hand ID uses the Z Camera's ability to scan a user's unique circulatory pattern using infrared light making unlocking the phone in the dark just as accurate as during the day. The same technology comes into play in Face Unlock, which is also extremely accurate and fast due to the Z Camera's use of infrared light and 3D point clouds to accurately trace the contours and features of the face. The third new feature that utilizes Z Camera is Air Motion, a touchless command interface that allow users to perform various actions without touching the screen.

As the first smartphone manufacturer to offer a triple-lens camera setup with a wide angle lens, LG continues this now widely emulated design with the LG G8SThinQ. The improved camera - with the widest field of view to date at 137˚ - allows users to enjoy continuous zoom capability without any lag or color distortion. The exception camera performance of the G8SThinQ was even recognized by VCX-Forum, a German ratings organization, which ranked the LG device best among the industry's current smartphones. On the front the device sports a standard lens and the Z Camera, which supports features such as Portrait and Spotlight to help users raise their selfie game. The addition of the Z Camera's ability to quickly measure distances helps produce portraits with more depth and feel. Spotlight detects the user's facial curvature and simulates studio lighting to bring a professional quality and dramatic edge to selfies. With Video Depth Control, videos shot on the LG G8SThinQ benefit from a beautiful bokeh effect that puts the subject in sharp focus against a soft, blurred background. And for users tired of shaky video footage, LG G8SThinQ comes ready with Steady Cam which delivers smooth, clear videos without the use of a gimbal.

Equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform and a vivid 6.2-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display (2248 x 1080), the LG G8SThinQ is a multimedia powerhouse. The handset also continues LG's legacy of superior mobile audio, fitted with stereo speakers that deliver a rich, textured performance and immersive surround sound. The LG G8SThinQ continues the company's tradition of audio excellence with the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack and DAC.

The design of the LG G8SThinQ is all about the user: the stylish, ergonomic smartphone provides easy one-handed operation and oozes understated elegance, features popular with customers in Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. Complete with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass, it has a polished, seamless finish that is both strong and sophisticated and guarantees a comfortable grip. Standard out of the box are 6G RAM, 128GB storage, MIL-STD 810G compliance and IP68 water and dust resistance. The LG G8SThinQ will be available in three compelling colors: sleek and modern Mirror Black, eye-catching Mirror Teal, and alluring Mirror White.

Pricing and details of availability of the LG G8SThinQ will be announced locally.

Key Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform

Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform Display: 6.2-inch 18.7:9 FHD+ OLED FullVision (2248 x 1080)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB

Camera:

- Rear 13MP Super Wide (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 137˚) / 12MP Standard (F1.8 / 1.4μm / 78˚) / 12MP Telephoto (F2.6 / 1.0μm / 48˚)

- Front 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80˚) / Z Camera (ToF Technology)

- Rear 13MP Super Wide (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 137˚) / 12MP Standard (F1.8 / 1.4μm / 78˚) / 12MP Telephoto (F2.6 / 1.0μm / 48˚) - Front 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80˚) / Z Camera (ToF Technology) Battery: 3550mAh

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Size: 155.3 x 76.6 x 7.99mm

Weight: 181g

Network: 3G / 4G LTE-A

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: Hand ID / Face Unlock / Fingerprint Sensor

Colors: Mirror Black, Mirror Teal, Mirror White

Other: Air Motion / Stereo Speakers / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

