LG Electronics : G8X THINQ AND NEW DUAL SCREEN ENHANCE MOBILE MULTITASKING AND USER ENJOYMENT

09/05/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Latest LG Dual Screen Innovation Offers Double the Fun, Twice the Productivity

BERLIN, Sep. 6, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled the LG G8XThinQ, its newest G series smartphone, and a more advanced LG Dual Screen at IFA 2019 in Berlin. Both the LG G8XThinQ and LG Dual Screen are designed to create a whole new way to multitask, enjoy content and socialize on mobile.

The first LG Dual Screen, introduced at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, established an innovative form factor and a new level of on-the-go multitasking excellence. For the new version, LG sought out consumer feedback and implemented a number of improvements including an additional 2.1-inch Cover Display. This handy extra display lets users check the time, date, battery charge, notifications and other useful information without opening the Dual Screen. What's more, while the first Dual Screen offered viewing from two different angles, the new Dual Screen adopts a new 360 Freestop Hinge to allow for viewing at any angle, just like a laptop.

LG's newest G series smartphone shares the identical 6.4-inch display of LG Dual Screen for double the productivity and fun. An in-display fingerprint sensor makes locking and unlocking the LG G8XThinQ easier than ever, even with the Dual Screen folded back. While automatic adjustment of a smartphone display's brightness using sensors is nothing new, in the G8XThinQ, an ambient light sensor also adjusts the contrast to maximize image details and reduce eye strain. And the phone's front-facing camera sits within an unobtrusive Waterdrop lens cutoutappreciate the 6.4-inch FullVision display to the maximum.

And when it comes to the camera, the LG G8XThinQ is a shutterbug's dream come true, sporting a 32MP front shooter with a 1.6μm sensor that rivals the impressive cameras on the back for stellar shots whichever way the phone is facing. Also, for the perfect selfie, Reflector Mode ensures clearer, sharper portraits even in dark environments letting users adjust the lighting color to match their mood or preference. AI Action Shot in the new LG G8XThinQ recognizes and compensates for movement with a shutter speed of 1/480 of a second to keep subjects fully in focus; ideal for taking memorable shots of kids or pets playing. 4K Time Lapse lets users create artistic time lapse videos in stunning 4K resolution while LG Steady Cam provides enhanced image stability for footage that looks more polished and professional. Available for the first time, switching between front and rear cameras while recording video is possible with LG G8XThinQ.

A proven leader in smartphone audio, LG doesn't disappoint with its G8XThinQ. Two 1.2W speakers deliver bold, perfectly balanced stereo sound while the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC tuned by Meridian Audio continues to make LG the benchmark for exceptional smartphone sound. On the recording end, the LG G8XThinQ features a microphone which is automatically turned up when capturing video to ensure that sounds are recorded in vivid detail for the most captivating, ASMR recordings.

And when it comes to looks, the LG G8XThinQ shares much of the DNA of previous LG phones while forging its own identify. Connecting the phone to the Dual Screen is now achieved via USB instead of Pogo Pins for a sleeker, cleaner looking phone when used without the case. LG G8XThinQ features an improved user interface with a cleaner design, refreshed icons and tabs such as Dial, Call logs, and Contacts moving to the bottom of the display so that users can get even more done with only one hand.

'LG Dual Screen is now a proven form factor, highly regarded for its practicality and the world of multitasking possibilities it opens up,' said Brian Kwon, president of LG's Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment companies. 'We'll continue to expand the LG Dual Screen ecosystem through strategic partnerships and upgrade our innovation in meaningful ways to bring consumers a differentiated user experience.'

LG G8XThinQ and upgraded LG Dual Screen will be available in key markets in the fourth quarter. From September 6-11, visitors to IFA 2019 can be the first to experience the new LG G8XThinQ and LG Dual Screen for themselves in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin.

Key Specifications:*

LG G8XThinQ

  • Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform
  • Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 FHD + OLED FullVision (2,340 x 1,080 / 403ppi)
  • Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB / microSD (up to 2TB)
  • Camera:
    - Rear: 12MP Standard (F1.8 / 1.4μm / 78˚) / 13MP Super Wide (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 136˚)
    - Front: 32MP Standard (F1.9 / 0.8μm / 79˚)
  • Battery: 4,000mAh
  • Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
  • Size: 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm
  • Weight: 192g
  • Network: 3G / 4G LTE-A
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)
  • Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  • Color: Aurora Black
  • Others: Stereo Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / FM Radio

LG Dual Screen

  • Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 FHD + OLED FullVision (2,340 x 1,080 / 403ppi)
  • Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono
  • Size: 165.96 x 84.63 x 14.99mm
  • Weight: 134g
  • Contact Type: USB
  • Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge
  • Color: Aurora Black

# # #

* Specifications/features may vary depending on the market.

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 22:41:08 UTC
