LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
LG Electronics : HONORED WITH 2020 CES INNOVATION AWARDS

11/07/2019 | 06:30pm EST

Official CTA Industry Recognition Program Again
Singles Out LG OLED TV for 'Best of Innovation' Award

SEOUL, Nov. 8, 2019 - The Consumer Technology Association (CTA™) is recognizing LG Electronics (LG) for groundbreaking innovations in technology and design with 2020 CES® Innovation Awards - led by another Best of Innovation Award for LG OLED TV technology. This marks the eighth consecutive year that LG OLED TVs, home appliances and flagship smartphones all have received CES Innovation Awards, the official industry recognition for the most innovative products introduced at CES, the global stage for innovation.

CES Best of Innovation: For CES 2020, LG OLED TV technology is again being recognized with the CES Best of Innovation Award in the video display category, earning this highest honor in three of the past five years. LG, the world's best-selling OLED TV brand, created the premium OLED TV category, which delivers perfect black, incredible color and unparalleled high-dynamic range capabilities.

LG Home Entertainment: Particularly noteworthy for 2020 are two Innovation Awards for one of the industry's first NEXTGEN TVs to be unveiled at CES 2020 - an LG OLED TV incorporating the ATSC 3.0 next-generation standard, co-developed by LG. More details on the award-winning LG entertainment products - including 8K and 4K Ultra HD TVs, audio and computer products and more - will be announced at CES 2020 in January.

LG Home Appliances: CES 2020 Innovation Awards will go to a number of new LG home appliances, highlighted by an LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerator with the industry-first Craft Ice™ feature, which reimagines home entertaining. Other award-winning LG home appliances include the second win for the LG Styler clothing care system with its black-tinted mirror front, an all-new portable LG PuriCare™ Mini air purifier and laundry innovations to be announced at CES.

LG Mobile Phones: Leading the company's CES Innovation Awards for mobile devices is the groundbreaking LG G8XThinQ Dual Screen smartphone, which provides more control for scenarios where two identical OLED displays simply work better than one. Also receiving awards are the LG V50ThinQ 5G smartphone designed to connect, stream, browse, play, share and experience more, without limits, and the LG G8ThinQ with its refined minimalist design, innovative audio experiences, new camera hardware and software, and state-of-the-art touchless controls and biometric security features.

CES Innovation Awards: Owned and produced by CTA, the CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal.

The full list of LG's CES 2020 Innovation Awards will be announced in conjunction with LG's CES press conference at 08:00 PST on Jan. 6, 2020 in Las Vegas. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020 is the global stage for innovation where industry leaders and rising stars will come together Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. CES attendees will have access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 23:29:08 UTC
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 62 607 B
EBIT 2019 2 612 B
Net income 2019 921 B
Debt 2019 6 685 B
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,22x
EV / Sales2019 187x
EV / Sales2020 177x
Capitalization 11 679 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 84 153,13  KRW
Last Close Price 68 700,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung Co-President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Chief Executive Officer & Director
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Joon-Geun Choi Independent Director
Dae-Hyung Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.10 082
SONY CORPORATION27.27%74 792
PANASONIC CORPORATION6.35%21 712
SHARP CORPORATION52.12%8 962
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 528
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.38.78%3 912
