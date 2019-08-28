Log in
LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(066570)
News Summary

LG Electronics : INTRODUCES AI-POWERED CUSTOMER CARE SERVICE TO EUROPE

08/28/2019 | 09:11pm EDT

Proactive Customer Care Delivers the Best of Human Understanding with AI Efficiency

SEOUL, Aug. 29, 2019 - IFA 2019 will be the European launching pad for LG Electronics' (LG) innovative AI-infused customer service solution, Proactive Customer Care. The service leverages the company's advanced ThinQ AI to provide personalized support, alerting users to issues with their LG appliance and offering helpful tips and solutions to maximize performance and long product life. The service will initially support LG's newest front-load washing machines and bottom-freezer refrigerators in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom this year to be followed by other key markets in Europe and North America in 2020.

Using the latest in AI technology, LG Proactive Customer Care is designed to inform LG smart appliance owners of potential problems before they even occur. It can expedite technician visits, if needed, and offer guidance on how to keep LG's products functioning optimally. Users can take advantage of the service by registering and connecting their appliances via the free LG ThinQ™ app (for Android and iOS).

LG's innovative AI customer care solution covers everything from installation to maintenance, determining if the customer's appliance has been installed and is operating correctly upon activation of the app. Customers are greeted with a newsletter upon activation and alerted if a problem is detected, with detailed instructions on how to resolve the issue. Designed to maximize customer satisfaction, LG Proactive Customer care is a one-stop service for all questions about the supported LG product.

For example, Proactive Customer Care continuously monitors the bottom-freezer refrigerator's temperature and offers guidance on the best course of action if a fluxuation in temperature exceeding 3°C is detected. The service looks for issues that could potentially cause increases in energy usage and water consumption and provides corrective guidance to improve efficiency and save the money. Owners receive regular email reports detailing their appliance's performance, notification history and current status with reminders for the best time to perform routine maintenance.

'LG Proactive Customer Care is a new paradigm in customer service, one that ensures greater value and peace of mind for owners of our smart home appliances,' said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. 'We will continue to develop innovative smart home solutions for the European market and deliver new ways to enhance convenience for LG appliance owners.'

Visitors to IFA 2019 from September 6-11 can learn more about LG smart appliances with Proactive Customer Care in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin. Follow LG's IFA activities on social media using #LGIFA2019.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:10:03 UTC
