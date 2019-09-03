LG Electronics : INTRODUCES EXPANDED 1MS ULTRAGEAR IPS GAMING MONITOR LINEUP AT IFA 2019

Advanced Monitors Bring Next-Gen Gaming Speed to IPS with 240Hz Refresh Rate

SEOUL, Sep. 4, 2019 - At IFA 2019, Europeans will get their first look at LG Electronics' (LG) expanded lineup of UltraGear™ 1 millisecond IPS NVIDIA® G-SYNC® gaming monitors designed specifically with serious gamers in mind. The latest addition to LG's industry-leading lineup of ultra-fast IPS gaming displays will be unveiled for the first time in Berlin from September 6-11 followed by commercial availability in the fourth quarter in key markets of Europe and North America.

All LG UltraGear monitors are fine-tuned to deliver an exhilarating gaming experience with their incredible picture quality now matched by astonishing response times. The newest UltraGear 1ms IPS Gray-to-Gray (GTG) monitor (model 27GN750) boasts the fastest refresh rate (240Hz) in the lineup, delivering the speed essential for victory in today's fast-paced games.

This 27-inch monitor impresses with the excellent picture quality LG's advanced IPS displays are well known for, producing lifelike Full HD images with rich, natural colors and consistent contrast across a wide viewing angle. With HDR10 support and smooth visuals free from tearing or stuttering thanks to NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible* and Adaptive-Sync, this monitor delivers a great balance of performance and price for serious gamers.

LG's 27GN750 monitor joins existing models 38GL950G and 27GL850 which both employ Nano IPS technology to deliver accurate color reproduction and a wide color gamut that covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. With flicker-free, high-resolution images and an ultra-fast response time with a refresh rate of 144Hz (overclockable to 175Hz in model 38GL950G), the UltraGear Nano IPS monitors provide the performance and features that let gamers live the action. Model 27GL850 is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and supports HDR10 while model 38GL950G supports NVIDIA G-SYNC processors and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and also comes NVIDIA-certified.

All three UltraGear™ monitors include gaming-specific options such as Dynamic Action Sync mode, Black Stabilizer and Crosshair, the latter designed to enhance accuracy in FPS games.

From September 6-11, visitors to LG's IFA booth in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin can see for themselves what makes LG's lightning-fast monitors a must-have for serious gamers. Follow LG's IFA activities on social media using #LGIFA2019.

Specifications:

27GN750 27GL850 38GL950G Picture Quality Display IPS Nano IPS Nano IPS Size 27-inch 27-inch 37.5-inch Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080) QHD (2560 x 1440) WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) Brightness 400 nits (Typical) 350 nits (Typical) 450 nits (Typical) Color Gamut sRGB 99 percent DCI-P3 98 percent (sRGB 135 percent) DCI-P3 98 percent (sRGB 135 percent) Color Bit 16.7M 1.07B 1.07B Refresh Rate 240Hz 144Hz 175Hz (OC) Response Time 1ms GTG 1ms GTG 1ms GTG HDR HDR10 HDR10 VESA DisplayHDR 400 Adaptive Sync NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible NVIDIA G-SYNC Connectivity HDMI x 2 x 2 x 1 DP x 1 x 1 x 1 Headphone Out O O O USB 3.0 Hub 1 up / 2 down 1 up / 2 down 1 up / 2 down Feature (Bias Lighting) - - Sphere Lighting 2.0

* Validated by NVIDIA as being free from flicker and artifacts.