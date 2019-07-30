Log in
LG Electronics : INTRODUCES NEW ULTRAFINE 5K DISPLAY

07/30/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

With Powerful All-Around Performance, New 5K Monitor Offers Extended
Usability and Seamless Connectivity with Mac and iPad Pro

SEOUL, July 31, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) today introduced a new 27-inch UltraFineTM 5K Display (model 27MD5KL) which, along with the company's 24-inch UltraFine 4K Display (model 24MD4KL), gives consumers two high-quality monitors that are designed specifically for the latest Apple products.

LG's UltraFine displays deliver amazing image quality when connected to a Mac or iPad Pro. Designed to enhance productivity, the LG UltraFine 5K delivers powerful all-around performance and the latest connectivity options. With Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C support, the monitor is an ideal companion for the latest Mac notebooks and desktops, as well as iPad Pro. LG's 5K monitor allows users to configure a versatile Mac workstation with video, audio and data transfer through a single cable. And thanks to 94 watts of power, the UltraFine 5K can also charge any USB-C compliant host such as Mac or iPad.

Designed to meet the needs of creative designers, photographers and videographers, LG UltraFine 5K is a superior wide-screen solution that delivers precise detail and color. It boasts P3 wide color gamut and 500-nit brightness for optimized images, no calibration required. The monitor's 218 pixels per inch (PPI) results in more than 14.7 million pixels that render incredibly lifelike images and razor-sharp text for viewing multiple windows and tools simultaneously. The built-in camera, microphone, and stereo speakers provide a rich multimedia experience.

LG UltraFine 5K is designed for next-level convenience, with adjustable height and tilt for maximum user comfort. Compatibility with macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and iOS 12.4 enables users to control brightness and volume directly from the Touch Bar or keyboard on MacBook Pro. And the monitor's ambient light sensor automatically adjusts screen brightness when connected to a Mac.

With the LG UltraFine 4K monitor with 23.7-inch screen, which is ten percent larger than the previous version, users can experience similarly realistic colors and the full coverage of the P3 wide color gamut and 500-nit brightness. The monitor's quality build and design and easy connectivity give users maximum ability to explore their creativity. With a Mac, the Thunderbolt 3 ports can be used to daisy chain two 4K displays.

'The first LG UltraFine series was well received by creative professionals for its exceptional performance and convenience,' said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG's IT business division. 'Ease of use, seamless integration, and stunning screen quality make LG UltraFine monitors a great choice for Apple users.'

LG UltraFine 5K is now available at apple.com and select Apple Stores.

# # #

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 01:34:04 UTC
