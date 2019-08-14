Log in
LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(066570)
LG Electronics : LATEST AI-ENABLED TV AND AUDIO INNOVATIONS EARN TOP ACCOLADES AT ANNUAL EISA AWARDS

08/14/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

Continuing Long Record of Success in Garnering Recognition from
World's Largest Collaboration of Consumer Electronics Publications

SEOUL, Aug. 15, 2019- LG Electronics (LG) has again been recognized for its superb home entertainment products by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), the world's largest consumer electronics editorial organization represented by 55 publications across 29 countries. At this year's EISA Awards, four LG products - LG OLED TV (model OLED65E9), LG NanoCell TV (model 65SM9000), LG Soundbar (model SL8YG), LG XBOOM Go (model PK7) - were singled out for their outstanding performance, innovative design and consumer value.

The LG OLED TV AI ThinQ was named EISA BEST PREMIUM OLED TV 2019-2020, making this the eighth straight year that an LG OLED TV has earned the top spot in this category. A winner of the coveted iF Design Award's Gold Award earlier this year, the 65-inch E series TV is powered by LG's own second-generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 intelligent processor. The advanced chip offers upgraded picture and sound quality enhanced by AI, building upon the infinite contrast and accurate color expression for which LG's OLED technology is renowned. EISA judges praised the immaculate design of the OLED 65E9 which incorporates transparent glass to create the illusion of a screen floating on air, making the TV an attractive addition to any space.

The LG NanoCell TV AI ThinQ took the top EISA SMART HOME TV 2019-2020 recongition for its stunning visual and audio performance thanks to its NanoCell display technology, Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) and α7 Gen 2 processor. The EISA panel was impressed by the enhanced user experience and sheer convenience delivered by LG's AI ThinQ platform and smooth incorporation of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

LG Soundbar and the LG XBOOM Go portable speaker won the categories EISA SOUNDBAR 2019-2020 and EISA MOBILE SPEAKER 2019-2020 for exceptional sound quality resulting from LG's collaboration with Meridian, the renowned British purveyors of high-end audio.

'We are honored to have our innovative visual and audio products recognized by an organization as respected and trusted as EISA,' said Brian Kwon, president of LG's Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment companies. 'We will continue to grow and leverage our continuous investment in innovations to present consumers with intelligent home entertainment solutions that make life better.'

Visitors to LG's IFA booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from September 6-11 will have a chance to see all the EISA-recognized products on display.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 01:46:02 UTC
