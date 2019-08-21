LG Electronics : NEW LG K SERIES DESIGNED FOR ENHANCED MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE

Next Generation K50S and K40S Continue Strategy of

Flagship Features with Friendlier Prices

SEOUL, Aug. 22, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its new K50S and K40S smartphones at IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany to complement its competitive line of attractively-priced smartphones. These upgraded K series models are equipped with improved cameras, better displays and larger batteries among other improvements for a more premium multimedia experience without the premium price.

Like LG's flagship G and V series, LG K50S sports three rear cameras: 13MP with PDAF, 5MP Super Wide Angle, and 2MP lens with Depth Sensor. The Depth Sensor produces clearer separation between subject and background when shooting portraits for more realistic depth of field. LG K40S offer two rear cameras: 13MP lens with PDAF and 5MP Super Wide Angle. As the first K series devices to offer Super Wide Angle, both smartphones are now perfect for large group photos and immersive landscapes. Delivering 13 million pixels with both the front and the rear cameras, scenes and subjects shot with either the LG K50S or LG K40S look fantastic cropped or zoomed in.

These attractively-priced handsets were designed for a superior gaming and content consumption experience, boasting displays more typical of premium handsets. The K50S comes with an immense 6.5-inch FullVision display while the K40S offers an equally generous 6.1-inch HD+ screen. With minimal bezels interrupted only by an attractive, unobtrusive front camera opening, both devices deliver subtle, modern styling and a more immersive user experience. And because great content can only be truly enjoyed with great sound,both smartphones deliver realistic and dynamic audio with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound.

The enhanced features of LG's latest K models are backed by the solid fundamentals common to all LG smartphones. Guaranteed to stand up to the rigors of daily use, both K50S and K40S are to meet the U.S. military MIL-STD-810G standard for durability and come equipped with optimized batteries that ensure lengthy sessions of multimedia enjoyment between charges. And the helpful Google Assistant is only a single button press away.

'These new K series devices offer an optimized multimedia experience that are competitive with the best smartphones in the price range,' said Morris Lee, senior vice president at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. 'With enhanced screens and more versatile cameras, the K50S and K40S represent exceptional value that demonstrate LG's commitment to putting consumers' needs first.'

The new K series will be available in Europe, Latin America and Asia starting this October in two signature colors - New Aurora Black and New Moroccan Blue. Visitors to IFA 2019 are encouraged to stop by LG's booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin to be the first to experience the new K series smartphones. Follow LG's IFA activities on social media with the hashtag #LGIFA2019.

Key Specifications:

LG K50S

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.5-inch 19.5:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

- Rear: 13MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor / 5MP with Super Wide Angle

- Front: 13MP

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Size: 165.8 x 77.5 x 8.2mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Color: New Aurora Black and New Moroccan Blue

Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

LG K40S

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.1-inch 19.5:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 2GB, 3GB RAM * / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

- Rear: 13MP with PDAF / 5MP with Super Wide Angle

- Front: 13MP Standard

Battery: 3,500mAh

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Size: 156.3 x 73.9 x 8.6mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Color: New Aurora Black and New Moroccan Blue

Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

* Specifications/features may vary depending on the market.