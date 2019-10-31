LG Electronics : OLED TVS TO RECEIVE NVIDIA G-SYNC UPGRADE STARTING THIS WEEK

First TVs with NVIDIA's Advanced

Technology Take PC Gaming to a New Level

SEOUL, Nov. 1, 2019 - Current model year OLED TVs from LG Electronics (LG) will receive a firmware update starting this week allowing for stunning gameplay via NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible technology.

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility will be available on LG's 2019 OLED TV models E9 (65 and 55 inches), C9 (77, 65 and 55 inches) as well as B9 (65 and 55 inches) and will arrive first to LG customers in parts of North America followed by markets in Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, etc. before the end of the year.*

With G-SYNC Compatible support, LG's acclaimed OLED TVs will deliver the smoothest, most immersive gaming experience without the flicker, tearing or stuttering common to most common displays. Gamers have long valued LG OLED TVs for their exceptional picture quality, low input lag and ultra-fast response time. The addition of G-SYNC Compatible support allows gamers with GeForce RTX 20-Series or GTX 16-Series GPUs to fully enjoy extreme responsiveness and optimized visuals on LG's large OLED TVs from 55 inches up to an immersive 77 inches.

'As the first TVs to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support in the industry, LG is once again demonstrating its commitment to delivering the most advanced gaming experience,' said Sam Kim, senior vice president of the TV product planning division of LG's Home Entertainment Company. 'Our partnership with NVIDIA, the world's premiere gaming hardware brand, are helping our 2019 OLED TVs set a new standard in gaming performance.'

# # #

* The firmware release date will vary by region. LG customers can opt to manually update their compatible TVs by visiting www.LG.com in their respective countries and downloading the latest version of the software available on the support site.