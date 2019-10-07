Log in
LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
LG Electronics : Operating Profit Likely Rose 4.3% in 3Q -Preliminary Results

10/07/2019 | 02:30am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Electronics Inc.'s (066570.SE) third-quarter operating profit likely rose 4.3% on year to 781.10 billion Korean won ($655.1 million), the South Korean consumer-electronics maker said in a preliminary earnings statement.

LG estimates third-quarter revenue rose to KRW15.699 trillion from KRW15.427 trillion in 3Q a year earlier, it said Monday.

The revenue estimate is lower than the KRW15.847 trillion forecast compiled by FactSet in a poll of analysts.

LG's full third-quarter results are due in late October.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

