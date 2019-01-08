Log in
LG ELECTRONICS INC.
LG Electronics : PARTNERS WITH MICROSOFT TO ACCELERATE AUTOMOTIVE REVOLUTION

01/08/2019

Employing Microsoft Azure Technology to Advance LG's AI-Driven Vehicle Strategy

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) and Microsoft entered into a memorandum of understanding to enhance and further grow LG's autonomous vehicle and infotainment system business. Under the terms of the partnership, LG will accelerate the transformation of its existing digital platform for the vehicle industry, seen as key growth engines for the company, by leveraging Microsoft's Azure cloud and artificial intelligence technologies along with LG's future self-driving software.

LG will apply Microsoft's AI knowhow to its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Driver-Status Monitoring Camera (DSM) and Multi-Purpose Front Camera products and incorporate Microsoft's Virtual Assistant Solution Accelerator in LG's infotainment systems. And with Azure Data Box service, data captured on the road can be uploaded automatically to create a library that helps the self-driving software grow even smarter.

In addition, LG plans to build innovative digital development and testing grounds employing state-of-the-art technology. High performance computing (HPC) and graphics processing unit (GPU) supported by Microsoft Azure will drastically reduce the time required for LG AI self-driving software to learn and evolve. Road and traffic patterns in cities that would normally require more than a full day for self-driving systems to comprehend would take only minutes with Azure.

And Azure can help AI self-driving software learn diverse patterns displayed by drivers as well as recognize and distinguish between pedestrians and other objects. By embedding AI self-driving software enhanced by Azure within the ADAS, performance of the DSM and Multi-Purpose Front Camera can be dramatically improved.

In addition to its ability to train AI self-driving software, Azure also has a voice-enabled Virtual Assistant Solution Accelerator with its AI services. With help from Azure, LG's vehicle infotainment system will allow drivers to easily and quickly check traffic conditions on the road, search for nearby restaurants, call up favorite songs and more.

'Our expectation is that the combination of Microsoft's advanced cloud infrastructure with LG's fast-growing automotive components business will accelerate the self-driving auto industry as a whole,' said Kim Jin-yong, president of LG's Vehicle Component Solutions Company. 'We're confident that the combination of Microsoft and LG technologies will create a new benchmark in autonomous auto AI.'

'Together LG and Microsoft can help shape the future of transportation,' said Sanjay Ravi, general manager, automotive industry at Microsoft. 'Working together, we can empower automakers to deliver differentiated mobility experiences, create new services and revenue opportunities, and to build safer, more intelligent and more sustainable vehicles.'

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 01:33:04 UTC
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 62 165 B
EBIT 2018 3 056 B
Net income 2018 1 582 B
Debt 2018 6 434 B
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 7,01
P/E ratio 2019 6,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 10 950 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 92 828  KRW
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Chang-Woo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.9 746
SONY CORP4.43%62 642
PANASONIC CORPORATION5.52%22 614
SHARP CORPORATION5.46%5 494
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 258
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD3.92%3 161
