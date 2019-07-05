LG Electronics : Preliminary 2Q Operating Profit Down 15%

By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Electronics Inc. (066570.SE) said Friday that it expects its second-quarter operating profit to fall 15.4% on year to KRW652.20 billion ($558.23 million).

The South Korean consumer-electronics maker said in a preliminary earnings statement that it estimates second-quarter revenue at KRW15.630 trillion, up 4.1% from a year earlier. The result was below the KRW15.781 trillion forecast from a FactSet poll of analysts.

For the first half of this year, operating profit is expected to be KRW1.553 trillion, down from KRW1.879 trillion in same period last year, with revenue likely coming in at KRW30.545 trillion versus KRW30.142 trillion a year earlier.

LG's full second-quarter results are due in late July.

