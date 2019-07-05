Log in
LG Electronics Inc.

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(066570)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LG Electronics : Preliminary 2Q Operating Profit Down 15%

0
07/05/2019

By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Electronics Inc. (066570.SE) said Friday that it expects its second-quarter operating profit to fall 15.4% on year to KRW652.20 billion ($558.23 million).

The South Korean consumer-electronics maker said in a preliminary earnings statement that it estimates second-quarter revenue at KRW15.630 trillion, up 4.1% from a year earlier. The result was below the KRW15.781 trillion forecast from a FactSet poll of analysts.

For the first half of this year, operating profit is expected to be KRW1.553 trillion, down from KRW1.879 trillion in same period last year, with revenue likely coming in at KRW30.545 trillion versus KRW30.142 trillion a year earlier.

LG's full second-quarter results are due in late July.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 63 757 B
EBIT 2019 2 853 B
Net income 2019 1 489 B
Debt 2019 6 533 B
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 8,95x
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
EV / Sales2019 205x
EV / Sales2020 193x
Capitalization 13 033 B
Chart LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
LG Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 90 591  KRW
Last Close Price 76 600  KRW
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Chang-Woo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.11 113
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR)13.55%258 594
SONY CORP14.51%67 302
PANASONIC CORPORATION-1.27%20 076
SHARP CORPORATION21.07%7 038
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 675
