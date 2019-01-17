Log in
LG ELECTRONICS INC.
LG Electronics : RECEIVES MORE THAN 140 CES AWARDS AND HONORS ACROSS VARIOUS CATEGORIES

01/17/2019 | 09:39pm EST

Wins Engadget Best of CES Award in TV Category
for Fifth Consecutive Year for LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R

SEOUL, Jan. 18, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) took home more than 140 awards and honors at CES 2019, led by the Engadget Best of CES Award in the TV category (the official award program of CES) for the fifth consecutive year, this time for the revolutionary LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65R9) - a 65-inch rollable OLED TV. The LG Soundbar (model SL9YG) and LG V40 ThinQ smartphone were also honored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with CES Best of Innovation Awards in their respective categories.

LG received top accolades from Engadget, TechRadar, Popular Mechanics, SlashGear, Reviewed.com, Techlicious and others in addition to 17 CES Innovation Awards from the CTA across home appliance, home entertainment and mobile communications categories

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R - the world's first rollable television - stole the show this year, bringing in more than 70 awards and honors from a wide range of respected technology media publications. LG's 2019 lineup of LG grams ultra lightweight laptops served notice that they will be a force to be reckoned with in 2019 with major awards from publications including Reviewed.com, Trusted Reviews and Techlicious.

Top awards earned by LG at CES 2019 include:

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R: Engadget: Best of CES, PC Mag: Best of CES, Reviewed.com: Editor's Choice Award, SlashGear: Editor's Choice Award, Techlicious: CES Top Picks, Popular Mechanics: Best of CES 2019, Tom's Guide: Best in Show 2019, TechRadar: The Best Tech at the Show, Pocket-lint: Best of CES, HD Guru: Best in Show, CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year, CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree

LG 88-inch OLED 8K TV: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree, Mashable: Best Tech of CES 2019, Digital Trends: Best TVs of CES 2019

LG gram 17: Reviewed.com: Editor's Choice Award, Techlicious: CES Top Picks, Windows Central: Best of CES, CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree

LG gram 2-in-1: Trusted Reviews: Best of CES

LG Soundbar (SL9YG): CES 2019 Best of Innovation: Best of Innovation, HD Guru: Best of CES

LG HomeBrew: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree, Trusted Review: Best of CES 2019

LG Styler: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree, Dealerscope: 2019 IMPACT Awards

LG V40ThinQ: CES 2019 Best of Innovation: Best of Innovation

For everything on LG's CES 2019 awards and honors including additional information about LG's products at CES, please visit www.lgnewsroom.com/tag/lgces2019.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 02:38:01 UTC
