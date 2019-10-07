Log in
LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
LG Electronics : RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR THIRD-QUARTER 2019

10/07/2019

SEOUL, Oct.7, 2019 - LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2019.

LG reported tentative consolidated revenues of nearly KRW 15.7 trillion in the third quarter of 2019 - the highest third-quarter sales in LG's history - with an operating profit of KRW 781.1 billion. Cumulative sales for the first three quarters of 2019 totalling KRW 46.24 trillion were the highest in the company's history. Revenue and operating profit increased 1.8 percent and 4.3 percent from the same quarter the previous year.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS and are provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics' final earnings results, details which will be officially announced later this month.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:36:00 UTC
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 62 827 B
EBIT 2019 2 539 B
Net income 2019 1 061 B
Debt 2019 6 661 B
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 7,44x
EV / Sales2019 180x
EV / Sales2020 170x
Capitalization 11 284 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 83 190,32  KRW
Last Close Price 66 400,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung Co-President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Chief Executive Officer & Director
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Joon-Geun Choi Independent Director
Dae-Hyung Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.9 552
SONY CORPORATION20.73%72 467
PANASONIC CORPORATION-7.96%18 896
SHARP CORPORATION12.61%6 753
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 519
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.30.61%3 771
