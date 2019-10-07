LG Electronics : RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR THIRD-QUARTER 2019

SEOUL, Oct.7, 2019 - LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2019.

LG reported tentative consolidated revenues of nearly KRW 15.7 trillion in the third quarter of 2019 - the highest third-quarter sales in LG's history - with an operating profit of KRW 781.1 billion. Cumulative sales for the first three quarters of 2019 totalling KRW 46.24 trillion were the highest in the company's history. Revenue and operating profit increased 1.8 percent and 4.3 percent from the same quarter the previous year.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS and are provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics' final earnings results, details which will be officially announced later this month.

