LG Electronics Inc.

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(066570)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LG Electronics : SIGNATURE TO COLLABORATE WITH STUDIO FUKSAS FOR IFA 2019 AND BEYOND

0
08/19/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

Renowned Architects Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas
to Present 'Infinity' at LG's IFA Exhibition

SEOUL, Aug. 20, 2019 - To give due credit to the importance of design in the creation and evolution of LG SIGNATURE, LG and international architectural firm Studio Fuksas have teamed up to present Infinity at next month's IFA 2019 in Berlin. The Infinity installation in LG's stand will highlight the LG SIGNATURE brand's design DNA as the Fuksas-curated exhibition space reflects the infinite style and possibilities that LG's ultra-premium products represent.

Under the philosophy of 'Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art,' the collaborative effort will communicate to visitors the symbiotic relationship between art and technology and how the two areas have long been intertwined. Studio Fuksas, led by Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas, is an international award-winning architectural firm whose distinctive, contemporary works can be seen around the world in airports, museums, cultural centers, churches and building interiors. Possibly its most iconic creation is the new Roma Convention Center and Hotel, a glass and steel structure that hosts an enormous translucent sculpture, the Cloud, covered in 15,000 square meters of membrane.

For the IFA exhibition Infinity, Fuksas introduces a kaleidoscope pattern and combines it with the elegant yet simple hexagon - a familiar shape in Fuksas' works - to express the essential quality and endless possibilities of LG SIGNATURE technology and design. The perfect geometry serves as a bridge between the kaleidoscope motif and LG SIGNATURE products, further emphasizing the quality and futuristic modernity that the brand embodies.

'To me, luxury is an unconstrained, minimalistic place where people can breathe freely, rest, eat and love,' said Massimiliano Fuksas. 'LG SIGNATURE embodies this, which is why I'm proud to be partnering with LG at IFA 2019. LG SIGNATURE is the interaction of art and technology in its purest form and has come to define luxury and premium in the home.'

'We're excited to present this unique collaboration which captures the essence of LG SIGNATURE through the language of one of architecture's most respected names,' said Brian Na, vice president and head of LG Europe. 'Infinity highlights the uncompromising aesthetics and cutting-edge technology of our products in a way that I believe will resonate with IFA visitors.'

From September 6-11, visitors to LG's IFA 2019 booth of Messe Berlin Hall 18 will be able to experience the Infinity installation featuring the full LG SIGNATURE lineup of OLED TV R and OLED TV W, Refrigerator and Bottom-freezer Refrigerator, Wine Cellar, TWINWash Pair, Air Purifier and Air Conditioner. Follow LG's IFA activities on social media with the hashtag #LGIFA2019.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 01:41:10 UTC
