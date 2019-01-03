Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Electronics Inc.    066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC. (066570)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LG Electronics : STYLER HERALDS FUTURE OF TOTAL CLOTHING CARE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 08:09pm EST

Set to Unveil Elegant Styler with Black Tinted Mirror Glass at CES,
LG Challenges Conventional Wisdom When it Comes to Wardrobe Management

SEOUL, Jan. 4, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its compelling vision for total clothing care with the revolutionary Styler system at CES 2019. Headlining the lineup will be the new LG Styler Black Tinted Mirror Glass Door, a CES 2019 Innovation Award winner. LG will also demonstrate captivating large capacity concept models for the future and a Smart Mirror with AI service for an entirely new virtual fashion experience.

The premium LG Styler Black Tinted Mirror Glass Door brings functionality and elegance to the home with a refined, modern design and the ability to keep clothes hygienically clean and looking their very best. The new tinted black-glass door exudes sophistication while the unit goes about effortlessly and conveniently refreshing up to four garments - including a pair of pants in the door - simultaneously. The inclusion of Smart Diagnosis™ and SmartThinQ™ offers users the benefit of fast, accurate support and the ability to tap into the Google Assistant with only one's voice.

At the core of the Styler is LG's TrueSteam™ technology which eliminates over 99.9 percent of the germs and bacteria found in clothing to keep one's wardrobe hygienically clean*. Clothes placed on the moving shake out wrinkles and unpleasant odors while Gentle Dry removes moisture quickly and thoroughly. Heat Pump Drying reduces energy consumption by recycling heat from the hot, moist air inside the Styler and Pants Crease Care ensures a neat, tidy look by eliminating wrinkles and creating a crisp crease-line without an iron.

In addition to the new Styler, visitors to CES 2019 will be able to experience LG's total clothing solution of tomorrow. Designed for bigger families, the large capacity Styler is an expanded version of the Styler Black Tinted Mirror Glass Door that can accommodate five garments on moving hangers (including full-length coats) as well as a pair of pants in the door. In addition to the Styler of tomorrow, LG is giving the public a look at the bedroom of the future with its Smart Mirror with AI virtual tailored service. This LG ThinQ mirror can deliver a customized experience with intelligent fashion suggestions and virtual fittings, enabling customers to purchase clothes without having to try them on in a store.

'With a sleek design and highly effective performance, the elegant black LG Styler takes in-home clothing care to the next level,' said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. 'We are enthusiastic about expanding Styler's capabilities and appeal to new customers who are unaware that there is more to wardrobe management than washing with water and dry cleaning.'

See what other exciting innovations LG is bringing to this year's CES by tuning in to the livestream of LG's CES press conference (https://youtu.be/_5YhmzjNrSM) at 8:00am PST on January 7, 2019. And visitors to CES from January 8-11 are encouraged to stop by booth #11100 in the Las Vegas Convention Center to experience the full breadth of LG's clothing care solutions.

# # #

*Certified by the British Allergy Foundation.

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 01:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
08:09pLG ELECTRONICS : Styler heralds future of total clothing care
PU
01/02LG ELECTRONICS : Thinq ai and alpha 9 gen 2 processor deliver whole new user exp..
PU
2018LG ELECTRONICS : Chennai LG dealer to pay Rs 50000 firn for not repairing AC wit..
AQ
2018LG ELECTRONICS : present future of smart kitchens at CES 2019
AQ
2018LG ELECTRONICS : Intelligent Service Robots Define Exciting New Direction For LG
AQ
2018BEER TECH : LG to launch capsule-based craft beer
AQ
2018LG ELECTRONICS : Advanced 2019 soundbars raise the bar for home theater audio at..
PU
2018LG ELECTRONICS : to unveil CineBeamLaser 4K projector
AQ
2018LG ELECTRONICS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018LG ELECTRONICS : Intelligent service robots define exciting new direction for lg
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 62 271 B
EBIT 2018 3 085 B
Net income 2018 1 583 B
Debt 2018 6 322 B
Yield 2018 0,73%
P/E ratio 2018 6,80
P/E ratio 2019 6,31
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 10 721 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 93 655  KRW
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Chang-Woo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.9 499
SONY CORP0.00%63 306
PANASONIC CORPORATION0.00%22 735
SHARP CORPORATION0.00%5 489
TCL CORPORATION--.--%4 945
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD0.00%3 160
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.