Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  LG Electronics Inc.    A066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LG Electronics : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 38% Due to Sluggish Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:14am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Electronics Inc.'s second-quarter net profit fell 38% compared with the same period a year earlier due to sluggish demand for consumer-electronics and home-appliance goods amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit was 65.60 billion Korean won ($55.1 million), the South Korean company said Thursday. It was weaker than a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW93.38 billion.

Second-quarter revenue fell 18% to KRW12.834 trillion, while operating profit dropped 24% to KRW495.40 billion.

The company said its revenue could turn around and grow from the third quarter as global market conditions are gradually improving with the easing of pandemic-related lockdowns.

LG Electronics shares edged up 0.1% to close at KRW72,100 after its second-quarter earnings release.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CORP. -2.11% 74200 End-of-day quote.0.54%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. -0.69% 72000 End-of-day quote.-0.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
03:14aLG ELECTRONICS : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 38% Due to Sluggish Demand
DJ
07/17LG ELECTRONICS : CTO joins IFA 2020 Special Edition to hold press conference in ..
AQ
07/12LG ELECTRONICS : Iconic refrigerator hits 1m units' sales milestone
AQ
07/07LG ELECTRONICS : Iconic refrigerator hits 1m units' sales milestone
AQ
07/07Samsung Electronics flags second-quarter profit jump on solid chip demand, on..
RE
07/07Samsung Electronics flags second-quarter profit jump on solid chip demand, on..
RE
07/07LG ELECTRONICS : Expects 24% Decline in Second-Quarter Operating Profit
DJ
07/07Samsung Electronics flags second-quarter profit jump on solid chip demand, on..
RE
06/30Indonesia reports $850 million in factory investments, says billions committe..
RE
06/22LG ELECTRONICS : Evolving Technologies
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 58 435 B 49,0 B 49,0 B
Net income 2020 1 373 B 1,15 B 1,15 B
Net Debt 2020 5 447 B 4,56 B 4,56 B
P/E ratio 2020 9,22x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 12 188 B 10 219 M 10 214 M
EV / Sales 2020 209x
EV / Sales 2021 192x
Nbr of Employees 85 905
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
LG Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 77 293,75 KRW
Last Close Price 72 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Kwon Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Seong-Jin Cho Director
Joon-Geun Choi Independent Director
Dae-Hyung Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-0.14%10 219
SONY CORPORATION10.36%95 888
PANASONIC CORPORATION1.65%23 503
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION41.39%11 350
SHARP CORPORATION-35.61%6 633
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.-20.31%4 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group