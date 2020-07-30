LG Electronics : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 38% Due to Sluggish Demand

By Kwanwoo Jun



LG Electronics Inc.'s second-quarter net profit fell 38% compared with the same period a year earlier due to sluggish demand for consumer-electronics and home-appliance goods amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit was 65.60 billion Korean won ($55.1 million), the South Korean company said Thursday. It was weaker than a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW93.38 billion.

Second-quarter revenue fell 18% to KRW12.834 trillion, while operating profit dropped 24% to KRW495.40 billion.

The company said its revenue could turn around and grow from the third quarter as global market conditions are gradually improving with the easing of pandemic-related lockdowns.

LG Electronics shares edged up 0.1% to close at KRW72,100 after its second-quarter earnings release.

