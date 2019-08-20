Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Electronics Inc.    066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(066570)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LG Electronics : THINQ WITH AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT TAKES HOME CONVENIENCE TO THE NEXT LEVEL AT IFA 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

LG's Intelligent Appliances and Amazon's Convenient Service
Make Life Easier and Homes Smarter for Europeans

SEOUL, Aug. 21, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) will introduce its ThinQ™ home appliance lineup with integrated Amazon Dash Replenishment for the European market at IFA 2019, bringing the benefits of a fully automated smart home powered by LG's AI platform augmented by Amazon's smart supply-reordering and delivery system.

LG ThinQ appliances with Dash Replenishment save users the chore of repeatedly reordering essential supplies, allowing them to set up smart reordering of detergent and laundry supplies from Amazon when supplies run low so they never run out of essentials. The convenient service will initially be available on LG ThinQ washing machines and dishwashers in Europe including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom starting this fall.

Users can enable Dash Replenishment on LG smart laundry and dishwasher appliances via the LG ThinQ™ (formerly SmartThinQ™) mobile app, which links to customers' Amazon accounts. Once enabled, LG smart appliances and Dash Replenishment work together to automatically reorder and deliver pre-selected supplies such as dishwasher soap, laundry detergent or fabric softener right to the door when more are needed, based on how much supply is used. Amazon Dash Replenishment service for LG ThinQ refrigerators and air purifiers will be added in the near future.

The European region follows the successful rollout of Amazon Dash Replenishment on LG appliances earlier this year in the United States. Beyond Amazon, LG is teaming up with other AI-service providers such as Google and Yandex to expand the capabilities and convenience of its smart products in Europe, Asia and North America.

'We are thrilled to present our ThinQ lineup with Amazon Dash Replenishment for the European market at IFA 2019,' said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. 'Combining our industry-leading products with value-added services continues to be a strategic priority in order to create a smart home that allows customers to spend less time on chores and more time on what they enjoy.'

Attendees of IFA 2019 from September 6-11 are encouraged to visit LG's booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin to see LG ThinQ products with integrated Amazon Dash Replenishment for themselves. All of LG's IFA activities will be shared on social media under #LGIFA2019.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 01:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
09:28pLG ELECTRONICS : Thinq with amazon dash replenishment takes home convenience to ..
PU
01:53pQUALCOMM : LG Reach New Patent-Licensing Deal -- 5th Update
DJ
12:57pQUALCOMM : Correction to Qualcomm, LG Reaching Licensing Deal
DJ
09:57aQUALCOMM : LG Reach New Patent-Licensing Deal -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:54aQUALCOMM : LG Reach New Patent-Licensing Deal -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:45aQUALCOMM : LG Reach New Patent-Licensing Deal -- Update
DJ
08:15aQUALCOMM : LG Electronics Ink Five-Year Patent License
DJ
08:01aLG ELECTRONICS : Dual-cool air conditioners save energy, cool faster
AQ
08/19LG ELECTRONICS : Signature to collaborate with studio fuksas for ifa 2019 and be..
PU
08/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Climb On China Stimulus Move, Trade-talks Optimis..
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 63 276 B
EBIT 2019 2 561 B
Net income 2019 1 123 B
Debt 2019 6 624 B
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 9,62x
P/E ratio 2020 6,44x
EV / Sales2019 164x
EV / Sales2020 155x
Capitalization 10 344 B
Chart LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
LG Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 85 858,62  KRW
Last Close Price 60 800,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 64,5%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Chang-Woo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.8 474
SONY CORP15.87%68 936
PANASONIC CORPORATION-14.79%17 663
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 479
SHARP CORPORATION6.59%6 438
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD13.03%3 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group