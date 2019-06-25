Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Electronics Inc.    066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(066570)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LG Electronics : TO EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH QT ON NEXT GENERATION EMBEDDED DEVICES RUNNING WEBOS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

Companies Sign MOU to Embed webOS in Future Devices
Targeting Consumer, Automotive and Industrial Automation Sectors

SEOUL, June26, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with The Qt Company, the Finnish-based software developer behind the Qt Project, to expand its existing collaboration on webOS. The expanded partnership will focus on embedding LG's open source webOS platform in future automotive, robotics and smart home devices as well as positioning webOS as a reference operation system of Qt.

The partnership will guarantee more efficient management of resources required to port Qt and minimize gaps between Qt and webOS, leading to the best user experience for AI and IoT customers. With Q's expertise in user experience (UX) and LG's knowledge of products, the collaboration will create a powerful development environment for developers, engineers and designers to create innovative and immersive apps and devices.

'Our vision to create highly innovative, AI-powered and content-ready smart embedded devices using the webOS platform is more attainable with Qt as a partner,' said Dr. I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics. 'Designing and developing these extremely complex systems requires more advanced software development capabilities than ever before and close collaboration between hardware and software experts is the foundation of this collaboration with Qt.'

Qt is a software tool for developing Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) to deliver intuitive and modern UI/UX design and powerful touch functions in consumer and automotive devices. Since 2014, LG has relied on the application development framework of Qt to provide an intuitive and easy user experience for smart TVs and information displays running webOS. Qt will also play a key role in the development of webOS Auto, planned for deployment in future automotive infotainment systems.

'LG has been a consumer electronics leader for generations, which is one of the many reasons they've become such a trusted partner of Qt,' said Juha Varelius, CEO of Qt. 'With its initiative to expand the reach of webOS into rapidly-growing markets, LG is underscoring the massive potential of Qt-enabled connected experiences. By collaborating with LG on this initiative, we're able to make it easy as possible for our customers to build devices that bring a new definition to the word 'smart'.'

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 01:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
09:07pLG ELECTRONICS : To expand partnership with qt on next generation embedded devic..
PU
06:37aSouth Korea unveils 5G growth plans
AQ
01:04aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting At G-20
DJ
06/22LG ELECTRONICS : launches new TVs designed to support a range of Arabic dialects
AQ
06/20LG ELECTRONICS : rolls out 2019 TV lineup
AQ
06/20LG ELECTRONICS : to showcase LED signage for business sectors
AQ
06/20LG ELECTRONICS : Announces Start of Sales of World's First 8K OLED TV
AQ
06/19South Korean government, telecom firms unveil 7-year 5G growth plans
AQ
06/17LG ELECTRONICS : Infineon lg＜/＞make hackathon on iot debuts in sin..
PU
06/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Weak China Data, Geopolitical Jitters
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 64 037 B
EBIT 2019 2 835 B
Net income 2019 1 540 B
Debt 2019 5 894 B
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 9,24
P/E ratio 2020 7,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 13 881 B
Chart LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
LG Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 89 363  KRW
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Chang-Woo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.11 693
SONY CORP9.38%60 857
PANASONIC CORPORATION-7.81%19 503
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 455
SHARP CORPORATION7.71%4 725
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD5.81%2 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About