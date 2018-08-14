Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Electronics Inc.    066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC. (066570)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LG Electronics : TO INTRODUCE ADVANCED STYLERS WITH AI VOICE RECOGNITION AND MIRRORED GLASS DESIGN AT IFA 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 03:11am CEST

Two New Styler Models to Set New Standard in AI and Design

SEOUL, Aug. 14, 2018 - LG Electronics (LG) will unveil advanced models of its revolutionary Styler clothing care system at IFA 2018. Both the Styler ThinQ and Styler Mirrored Glass Door feature unique features for enhancing user convenience while keeping clothes cleaner, more hygienic and stylish. Users can control the Styler ThinQ using voice commands while the Styler Mirrored Glass Door maximizes functionality in the home.

The new LG Styler ThinQ and LG Styler Mirrored Glass Door boast the high performance level and advanced technology of the original Styler. With TrueSteam™, the new Styler models continue to keep clothes clean and hygienic by eliminating over 99.9 percent of the germs and bacteria in everyday clothes.* The moving hanger literally shakes away light wrinkles and unpleasant odors while the Pants Crease Care function eliminates wrinkles and keeps them looking sharp with a crisp crease line. And thanks to the Gentle Dry feature, the Styler dries delicate fabrics faster and more gently.

With LG's exclusive AI platform, DeepThinQ, at its core, the Styler ThinQ enables more control through voice commands. Just say, 'Hi LG' to activate the Styler. With just a voice, users can turn the LG Styler ThinQ on and off, select and start a cleaning cycle, check for problems and even get a recommendation on the best cycle.

The LG Styler Mirrored Glass Door goes well with any home décor with its premium design, high functionality and optimum efficiency. This handsome product features convenient mirrored doors to complement any furniture and room while delivering the same great cleaning power as the Styler ThinQ.

'LG is proud to pioneer advances in clothing care with products such as the Styler, which is equipped with advanced core technologies pioneered by LG,' said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. 'LG will continue to enhance user convenience and deliver complete lifestyle solutions with new features and technologies.'

Visitors to LG's IFA booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from August 31 to September 5 will have a chance to see the expanded Styler lineup and other home innovations for themselves.

# # #

*Certified by the British Allergy Foundation as more than 99.9 percent effective in sanitizing and reducing allergens and bacteria with TrueSteam™.

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 01:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
03:11aLG ELECTRONICS : To introduce advanced stylers with ai voice recognition and mir..
PU
08/10LG ELECTRONICS : Set To Define Future of Artificial Intelligence at New North Am..
AQ
08/09LG ELECTRONICS : Employees of lg electronics take part in boat basin cleanup
AQ
08/08LG ELECTRONICS : announces financial results
AQ
08/08LG ELECTRONICS : announces second-quarter, first-half 2018 financial results
AQ
08/08TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson & LG Electronics sign global patent l..
AQ
08/07LG ELECTRONICS : Announces Second-Quarter, First-Half 2018 Financial Results - P..
AQ
08/06TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and LG Electronics sign global patent..
AQ
08/06TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson, LG renew patent agreement
AQ
08/04Unilever, LG, Shoprite support less privileged children
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Enphase Energy -- Look At The Growth Potential 
07/26LG Electronics Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/14STOCKS TO WATCH : Prime Time In Retail 
06/13ENPHASE ENERGY ENSEMBLE : The Gold Standard 
05/31Enphase Energy Q2 Surprise? 
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 63 159 B
EBIT 2018 3 267 B
Net income 2018 1 763 B
Debt 2018 5 156 B
Yield 2018 0,58%
P/E ratio 2018 7,93
P/E ratio 2019 6,93
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 13 800 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 109 586  KRW
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Chang-Woo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.12 154
SONY CORP12.70%70 408
PANASONIC CORPORATION-17.07%31 789
SHARP CORPORATION-28.74%13 091
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 661
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD1.95%4 037
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.