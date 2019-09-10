Log in
LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
LG Electronics : TO UNVEIL IVI SYSTEM ENABLED BY WEBOS AUTO AT IAA 2019

09/10/2019

LG webOS Auto Integrates Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform
to Enhance Vehicle Productivity

SEOUL, Sep. 11, 2019 - LG Electronics (LG) will demonstrate a new system that integrates LG's webOS Auto In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system with Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform at this year's Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA). Leveraging the combined strengths of webOS Auto and MCVP, IVI can collect and transmit a wide variety of information such as driver status, door status, and app usage.

The new system is designed to transfer vehicle-generated data and audio, video and navigation (AVN) usage history to Microsoft Power BI via the cloud to provide OEMs with a comprehensive data set for enhancing user experience, safety and vehicle lifecycle. This cloud service will eventually be incorporated in the upcoming webOS Auto platform to aid in improving user experience inside the vehicle. Services from partners will also be showcased on the webOS Auto-based IVI system at this year's IAA.

webOS Auto, whose origin is LG's software platform webOS that powered millions of its smart devices, is a Linux-powered IVI platform for connected car to provide the productivity and flexibility required for software development to OEM's and Tier 1's by leveraging its expertise in smart homes for the next generation of in-vehicle experience.

'Through this collaboration with Microsoft, we are aiming to strengthen LG's automotive IVI platform and accelerate the arrival of connected vehicles by leveraging technologies provided by MCVP,' said Helen Choi, a vice president of CTO division at LG Electronics. 'We will continue to evolve the ecosystem of webOS Auto by providing a wide range of services with a growing list of partner companies.'

'In a rapidly expanding world of connected cars, the integration of LG's webOS Auto with Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform will provide significant benefits to automakers delivering differentiated value that is derived from the digital feedback loop that includes vehicle data', said Tara Prakriya, Partner Group Program Manager of Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform and Mobility at Microsoft. 'Our collaboration with LG will expand our ecosystems and enable container based digital services in vehicles across entirely new AI based experiences and functionality.'

The world's largest automotive exhibition, the IAA (also known as the International Motor Show Germany) will take place in Frankfurt, Germany from September 12-23.

# # #

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:21:07 UTC
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 62 875 B
EBIT 2019 2 529 B
Net income 2019 1 066 B
Debt 2019 6 763 B
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 7,29x
EV / Sales2019 176x
EV / Sales2020 166x
Capitalization 11 030 B
Chart LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
LG Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 83 932,26  KRW
Last Close Price 64 900,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Chang-Woo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.8 755
SONY CORP23.72%74 831
PANASONIC CORPORATION-8.23%18 555
SHARP CORPORATION15.33%6 762
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 525
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD23.94%3 573
