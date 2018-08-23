Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Electronics Inc.    066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC. (066570)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LG Electronics : TO USHER IN NEW ERA OF AI ROBOTICS WITH WEARABLE ROBOT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 03:07am CEST

CLOi SuitBot, LG's First Human-centric Robot Designed for Industry and Healthcare

SEOUL, Aug. 23, 2018 - Focused on becoming a leading developer of service robots in the next decade, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil to the public at IFA 2018 its first 'human-centric' wearable robot. But unlike previously announced robots from LG such as Guide Robot, Cleaning Robot and Serving Robot, the LG CLOi SuitBot doesn't navigate airport lounges and hotel hallways by itself. What it does is support and enhance a user's legs to allow for more mobility and lower limb strength.

Last year LG invested in a startup that develops robots to overcome the limitations of the human body in everyday life. LG CLOi SuitBot was designed in collaboration with the startup, SG ROBOTICS, who has been studying how wearable robots can improve the quality of life. A comfortable fit and naturally rotating joints allow the CLOi SuitBot to move in a more relaxed and natural way to enhance the lower body while walking, standing or working. Its sandal-type shoes and automatic adjustment feature allow the wearer to get in and out of the suit more easily, differentiating LG CLOi SuitBot from many other exoskeletons.

And LG CLOi SuitBot can connect to other LG service robots (first announced at CES 2018) to become part of a smart working network to deliver information and tools required at work sites such as manufacturing, logistics and distribution. LG CLOi service robots are being developed as part of LG's larger AI initiative for the commercial sector. AI technology allows LG CLOi SuitBot to learn and evolve through the recognition and analysis of biometric and environment data, measuring and analyzing movements to suggest optimal movements and stances for maximum power efficiency.

'LG CLOi SuitBot is evidence of our full commitment to expanding our portfolio of service robots that deliver tangible convenience and innovation in our lives,' said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG's Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. 'It's just one example of a wide range of revolutionary AI products designed to interact with users to dramatically elevate user convenience and create new opportunities to advance our robotics initiative into a next-gen growth engine.'

Visitors to LG's booth in Hall 18 at IFA in Berlin from August 31 to September 5 will be able to experience LG's exciting robot lineup for themselves.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 01:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
03:07aLG ELECTRONICS : To usher in new era of ai robotics with wearable robot
PU
08/22LG ELECTRONICS : Brings ultra elegance to homes with european debut of signature..
PU
08/21LG ELECTRONICS : Artificial Intelligence puts LG at the forefront of innovation
AQ
08/21LG ELECTRONICS : Brings google convenience to popular wearable wireless audio pr..
PU
08/20LG ELECTRONICS : Expanded lg xboom audio lineup takes center stage at ifa 2018
PU
08/16LG ELECTRONICS : to partner with Sprint to release a 5G smartphone by 2019
AQ
08/16LG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Hinge Apparatus And Oven With The Same (USPTO..
AQ
08/16LG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Method And Apparatus For Decoding Multi-View ..
AQ
08/16LG ELECTRONICS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Earset And Control Meth..
AQ
08/16LG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Watch Type Terminal (USPTO 10,042,457)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Sprint, LG pursuing first U.S. 5G smartphone in 2019 
08/07Enphase Energy -- Look At The Growth Potential 
07/26LG Electronics Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/14STOCKS TO WATCH : Prime Time In Retail 
06/13ENPHASE ENERGY ENSEMBLE : The Gold Standard 
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 63 235 B
EBIT 2018 3 267 B
Net income 2018 1 771 B
Debt 2018 5 158 B
Yield 2018 0,62%
P/E ratio 2018 7,38
P/E ratio 2019 6,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 12 531 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 109 241  KRW
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Chang-Woo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.11 203
SONY CORP14.11%68 625
PANASONIC CORPORATION-19.58%29 591
SHARP CORPORATION-25.32%12 699
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 605
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD6.82%4 111
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.