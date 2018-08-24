LG Electronics : TVS WITH AI THINQ® IN MORE MARKETS TO GET THE GOOGLE ASSISTANT

LG TV Customers to Benefit From More Languages and Smart Home Connectivity

SEOUL, Aug. 24, 2018 - Even more LG Electronics (LG) TV customers will be able to use the Google Assistant on their 2018 TVs with AI ThinQ in the fourth quarter. LG will be introducing the Google Assistant in seven more markets - Australia, Canada, France, Germany, South Korea, Spain and the United Kingdom - with support in up to five languages. This expansion is part of LG's global strategy to raise the bar for voice recognition solutions enabled with LG's ThinQ platform and the Google Assistant built in. LG first announced that the Google Assistant would be built into its TVs at CES 2018 with the service debuting in the United States in the second quarter.

The Google Assistant will be available on all of LG's webOS-based AI TVs in the new markets, offering a wide range of features and boosted accessibility in multiple languages. With the Google Assistant built in, LG's 2018 AI ThinQ-enabled TVs offer a streamlined experience that allows users to manage daily tasks, find answers or control compatible smart home devices. Simply press and hold the mic button and ask for information, such as the weather forecast, a nearby restaurant's hours, the latest sports scores or to dim the lights without interrupting the viewing experience. Users can also relive their favorite moments by displaying pictures from Google Photos.

With help from the Google Assistant, LG's AI TVs can serve as the center of the smart home, offering access to numerous devices such as robot vacuum cleaners, thermostats, air purifiers and smart lighting. The Google Assistant is compatible with more than 5,000 smart devices across hundreds of popular brands, making it easier to control speakers and other smart home devices connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Customers in English-speaking markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada can already connect Google Home devices to LG AI-enabled TVs to send voice commands directly from their smart speakers. This feature will become available to customers in France, Germany, Japan and South Korea by the end of 2018. Compatibility with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices - currently available in the U.K. and the U.S. - will be expanded to Australia and Canada as well.

On top of the Google Assistant integration, LG's AI TVs use LG's exclusive deep learning technology which allows viewers to use natural language to quickly and easily connect such TVs to external devices or search for specific information or content simply by issuing a verbal request. Switching TV stations, turning the volume up or down, turning off when a show is over, reminding you when a favorite show is about to air or finding the best content to watch - whether through cable, over the air or streaming service - are just a few ways ThinQ helps viewers enjoy their daily watching experience.

'LG's vision is to become a major name in all things AI based on our philosophy of open platform, open partnership and open connectivity,' said Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Company. 'Beyond the unrivaled picture quality that LG's premium TVs deliver, the Google Assistant offers even more consumers a new level of intelligence in the home, aligned with LG's mission to improve the daily lives of its customers through forward-thinking technology.'

Visitors to IFA are encouraged to stop by LG's booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin for a hands-on demonstration of LG's AI ThinQ-enabled TVs with the Google Assistant while experiencing the best in OLED technology such as the immersive OLED Canyon.

# # #