LG ELECTRONICS INC.

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(066570)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

LG Electronics : unveils dual-screen 5G smartphone

0
02/24/2019 | 02:28pm EST
LG Electronics USA Director of Mobile Communications Frank Lee speaks during a device-launching event ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics unveiled a 5G smartphone on Sunday with a dual screen, the latest handset maker to pitch a new design feature in an effort to revive flagging sales.

The two screens on the new V50ThinQ 5G phone work independently, so a user could watch a film on one screen and use the internet on the second screen at the same time.

The phone also has three cameras on the back and one on the front.

LG also unveiled a phone that can be unlocked without touching the screen. The handset instead uses an authentication system that reads the veins in their hands and uses infrared facial recognition.

LG said it has yet set release dates for the devices.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Goodman)

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 64 402 B
EBIT 2019 2 712 B
Net income 2019 1 351 B
Debt 2019 6 307 B
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 9,42
P/E ratio 2020 7,81
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 12 477 B
Chart LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
LG Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 83 983  KRW
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Chang-Woo Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.11 129
SONY CORP3.21%60 998
PANASONIC CORPORATION8.80%23 147
SHARP CORPORATION28.88%6 589
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 441
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD19.94%3 576
