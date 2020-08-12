S.Korea stocks track Wall Street rally on U.S. data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Thursday tracked Wall Street higher, as investors appeared to look past stalled stimulus talks and focused on a surprise jump in U.S. inflation. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0237 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 18.67 points, or 0.77%, to 2,451.02. The index is poised to notch its ninth straight session of gains.

** Global stock rally is building in South Korea as well, but investors are eyeing tensions between the United States and China and the U.S. Presidential election, said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Investment & Securities.

** Rising fuel costs lifted U.S. consumer prices 0.6% last month, compared with expectations for 0.3%, leaving core inflation at 1.6% for the year to July.

** The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday, however, probably does not mark the start of worrisome inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to continue pumping money into the economy to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 recession. ** SK Hynix edged up 0.25%, while LG Electronics and Samsung SDI rose as much as 1.05% and 0.63%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 99.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,183.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.12% higher than its previous close at 1,185.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.6 per dollar, nearly unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.3. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.27%. ** The KOSPI rose 11.53% so far this year, and gained 15.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 455.27 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 500. ** The won lost 2.3% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 112.19. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 0.822%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 1.362%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)