LGI HOMES INC

(LGIH)
09/20 04:14:03 pm
81.135 USD   -0.14%
LGI Homes Announces National Sales Event
LGI HOMES : Announces the Grand Opening of El Tesoro in South Houston
Home-Builder Stocks Jump as Mortgage Rates Slide
LGI Homes Announces National Sales Event

09/20/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced a five-week long national sales event, ‘Make Your Move.’

Recognized as the 10th largest builder in the nation, LGI Homes specializes in building homes with exceptional quality for an incredible value to customers. During the Make Your Move National Sales Event, homebuyers can optimize that value by taking advantage of even more savings.

From now until Oct. 27, 2019, incentives will be available on select move-in ready homes across the country. Each home features an array of included upgrades, such as Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry, upgraded flooring and spacious countertops.

Interested buyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/MakeYourMove and contact their community of choice to learn more about the savings available.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 33,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49db2ef5-1907-48e7-bf93-aa1823e92df6

LGI Homes Announces ‘Make Your Move’ National Sales Event

Huge savings on move-in ready homes are available until Oct. 27, 2019.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
