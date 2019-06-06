LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of its First Community in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced its entry into Fort Pierce, Florida with the upcoming grand opening of Celebration Pointe.

At Celebration Pointe, LGI Homes will unveil a brand-new collection of one-story townhomes. These four new floor plans range in size from 1,249 sq. ft. to just over 1,760 sq. ft. With up to four bedrooms and two baths, the townhomes at Celebration Pointe showcase design features that today’s modern homebuyers are searching for. Open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets and lush front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the desirable design characteristics found at Celebration Pointe. In addition, each and every home is equipped with the new CompleteHome Plus TM package. This newly released package showcases an incredible assortment of included upgrades such as a chef-ready kitchen with stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling quartz countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet and 42” upper cabinets with crown molding that provide ample storage space.

Ideally located off Florida’s Turnpike, residents of Celebration Pointe will enjoy close proximity to major retail centers and regional attractions, including Vero Beach, Jetty State Park and the St. Lucie County Aquarium. Homeowners will also have access to a neighborhood park, featuring a children’s playground.

“We are thrilled to enter into the Fort Pierce market with the opening of Celebration Pointe,“ said Joseph Boyd, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes’ Florida Division. “We are experiencing an unprecedented demand from customers who are ecstatic to finally have an opportunity to own a new home in this area for an affordable price,” Boyd said.

LGI Homes will host a grand opening event with one-day-only new home discounts at Celebration Pointe on Saturday, June 8th. With brand-new homes in an unbelievable location, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for homebuyers to own a quality-built home at an affordable price. Pricing for these new homes starts from the $190s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 866-0738 ext 1320 to reserve their spot at the event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 30,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560