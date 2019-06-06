Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LGI Homes Inc    LGIH

LGI HOMES INC

(LGIH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of its First Community in Fort Pierce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

FORT PIERCE, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced its entry into Fort Pierce, Florida with the upcoming grand opening of Celebration Pointe.

At Celebration Pointe, LGI Homes will unveil a brand-new collection of one-story townhomes. These four new floor plans range in size from 1,249 sq. ft. to just over 1,760 sq. ft. With up to four bedrooms and two baths, the townhomes at Celebration Pointe showcase design features that today’s modern homebuyers are searching for. Open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets and lush front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the desirable design characteristics found at Celebration Pointe. In addition, each and every home is equipped with the new CompleteHome PlusTM package. This newly released package showcases an incredible assortment of included upgrades such as a chef-ready kitchen with stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling quartz countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet and 42” upper cabinets with crown molding that provide ample storage space.

Ideally located off Florida’s Turnpike, residents of Celebration Pointe will enjoy close proximity to major retail centers and regional attractions, including Vero Beach, Jetty State Park and the St. Lucie County Aquarium. Homeowners will also have access to a neighborhood park, featuring a children’s playground.

“We are thrilled to enter into the Fort Pierce market with the opening of Celebration Pointe,“ said Joseph Boyd, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes’ Florida Division. “We are experiencing an unprecedented demand from customers who are ecstatic to finally have an opportunity to own a new home in this area for an affordable price,” Boyd said.

LGI Homes will host a grand opening event with one-day-only new home discounts at Celebration Pointe on Saturday, June 8th. With brand-new homes in an unbelievable location, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for homebuyers to own a quality-built home at an affordable price. Pricing for these new homes starts from the $190s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 866-0738 ext 1320 to reserve their spot at the event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 30,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LGI HOMES INC
07:01pLGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of its First Community in Fort Pierce
GL
06/05LGI Homes, Inc. Reports May 2019 Home Closings
GL
06/01LGI HOMES : Announces National Launch of CompleteHome Initiatives
AQ
05/31LGI HOMES : Announces National Launch of CompleteHome Initiatives
AQ
05/07LGI HOMES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/07LGI HOMES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07LGI HOMES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07LGI Homes, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
05/06LGI HOMES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03LGI HOMES : Reports April 2019 Home Closings
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 805 M
EBIT 2019 216 M
Net income 2019 168 M
Debt 2019 645 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,76
P/E ratio 2020 9,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 1 652 M
Chart LGI HOMES INC
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 75,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES INC59.33%1 594
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-4.20%20 106
D.R. HORTON28.77%16 147
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD10.64%11 094
PULTEGROUP22.89%8 782
PERSIMMON4.77%7 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About