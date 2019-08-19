Log in
LGI Homes Boosts Seattle Presence with Two New Communities

08/19/2019 | 06:00pm EDT

Daisy Landing and Kembers Court Offer Affordability and Convenience; Priced from the $370s

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of two new communities in the greater Seattle market. Daisy Landing, located in Sultan, and Kembers Court, located in Marysville, offer affordable new homes to buyers looking north of Seattle.

Nestled along the scenic Stevens Pass Greenway, Daisy Landing hosts 60 homesites, each offering gorgeous mountain views and easy access to the year-round adventures of the Cascade mountains. Priced from the $370s, the one- and two-story homes at Daisy Landing range in size from 1,200 sq. ft. to over 1,800 sq. ft. and offer open entertaining spaces, private owner retreats, spacious walk-in closets and front yard landscaping. Additionally, each of the move-in ready homes showcases LGI’s new CompleteHome™ package, adding style, energy-efficiency and value with an array of included upgrades such as a chef-ready kitchens with a full suite of Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling quartz countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet and 36” upper cabinets topped with crown molding.

LGI Homes will celebrate its newest community in the Seattle market, Kembers Court, with a grand opening event on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Kembers Court places homeowners in close proximity to excellent schools, major employers, and world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. With convenient access to I-5 and WA-9, this picturesque community is minutes from the employment and industry of both Marysville and Everett, as well as top-rated attractions like the Tulalip Casino Resort, Seattle Premium Outlets and Lake Stevens.

LGI Homes will construct 137 move-in ready homes at Kembers Court, each equipped with the recently released CompleteHome Plus™ package. The one- and two-story homes, ranging in size from approximately 1,300 sq. ft. to 2,200 sq. ft., boast an assortment of luxurious upgrades including designer glass front doors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, two-tone interior paint, 2-inch faux wood blinds on all windows, and an enhanced landscaping package. Additionally, homeowners at Kembers Court will enjoy a private community park featuring a children’s playground, picnic area and walking paths. Pricing begins in the low-$400s.

LGI Homes offers quick move-in opportunities for qualified buyers. For additional information on available homes at Daisy Landing and Kembers Court, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/Seattle.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 32,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfd89518-625d-4863-a967-f1f324c2f3b8

 

The Cypress at Daisy Landing by LGI Homes

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features an open floor plan with multiple entertaining spaces.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
