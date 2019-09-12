Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LGI Homes Inc    LGIH

LGI HOMES INC

(LGIH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LGI Homes Continues Expansion in Raleigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 10:01am EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of Autumn Lakes, a new community in the Raleigh, North Carolina market. Located in Zebulon, Autumn Lakes offers incredible amenities and a variety of new homes.

Residents of Autumn Lakes can enjoy the community’s planned amenities, including two children’s playgrounds, a covered picnic area, a recreation field, a dog park and a walking path around the neighborhood’s sparkling pond. In addition, homeowners will appreciate that this convenient location near US-264 provides access to a myriad of local entertainment options. Shop the boutiques of historic downtown Zebulon, attend a game of the local minor league baseball team or enjoy the sports fields, golf course and disc golf course available at the nearby 47-acre Zebulon Community Park. To top it off, the attractions and entertainment centers of downtown Raleigh are also just a short drive away.

LGI Homes plans to construct 490 single-family homes at Autumn Lakes. Homebuyers will have five different floor plans to choose from. Ranging from an approximately 1,500 square foot single-story home with three bedrooms to a 2,800 square foot five-bedroom home with a flex room, the perfect home is available for buyers at every stage of life. Gorgeous stone detailing and fully landscaped front yards work together to create charming curb appeal throughout the neighborhood. Every home is designed with the upgraded features included in the CompleteHome™ package, such as energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances and spacious granite countertops. Homes at Autumn Lakes start in the $280s.

LGI Homes is hosting a grand opening event for this new community on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. At this event, quick move-in opportunities and one-day-only home discounts are available for qualified buyers. For additional information, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 882-6992 ext 1494.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 33,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a04de957-7f7c-4eea-8c4b-6bae92ed1662

The Madison Plan by LGI Homes is Now Available at Autumn Lakes

Gorgeous 5 bed, 2.5 bath home with stone detailing and flex room

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LGI HOMES INC
10:01aLGI Homes Continues Expansion in Raleigh
GL
09/09LGI Homes Introduces First Townhome Community in Raleigh
GL
09/06LGI Homes Expands San Antonio Presence with New Community in New Braunfels
GL
09/05LGI Homes, Inc. Reports August 2019 Home Closings
GL
08/30Terrata Homes is Now Building a New Luxury Floor Plan in Two Houston Area Com..
GL
08/28LGI Homes Opens New Community North of Portland
GL
08/26LGI Homes Expands Operations into Southern California
GL
08/23LGI Homes Introduces First Community in Columbia, South Carolina
GL
08/22LGI Homes Introduces 55+ Community in Rio Vista, California
GL
08/22LGI Homes Introduces New Floor Plans in Minneapolis
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 800 M
EBIT 2019 218 M
Net income 2019 170 M
Debt 2019 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 1 826 M
Chart LGI HOMES INC
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 78,30  $
Last Close Price 79,58  $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES INC75.98%1 826
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-0.73%20 969
D.R. HORTON42.67%18 288
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD27.81%12 838
PULTEGROUP33.78%9 535
PERSIMMON5.18%7 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group