LGI Homes Expands Presence in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of Steptoe, its newest community in Las Vegas.



The 4-bedroom Oak floor plan is available at the Steptoe community starting in the $250s.





“We are ecstatic to open Steptoe, our second Las Vegas community, following the success of our entrance into the market last fall,” said Ron Christian, Vice President of Sales for Nevada. “The demand for homeownership is at an all-time high in this sought-after area.”

Ideally positioned off Boulder Highway, just north of the Henderson area, residents of Steptoe will enjoy easy access to Las Vegas’ top employment centers, as well as unbelievable shopping, dining and entertainment options. Within minutes of the community, homeowners can pick up a game of tennis at Whitney Park, explore the Clark County Wetlands or experience the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip.

At Steptoe, LGI Homes offers a collection of brand-new floor plans, showcasing two- to four-bedroom homes. These never-before-seen floor plans range in size from 1,206 sq. ft. to over 1,600 sq. ft. Featuring large bedrooms, walk-in closets and open living rooms these homes are perfect for entertaining and can be found only at Steptoe. Additionally, each and every home highlights a remarkable assortment of included upgrades such as fully-loaded chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, spacious granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, gorgeous wooden cabinetry, ample storage space, attached garages and front yard landscaping.

New homes at Steptoe are available for quick move-in starting in the low-$200s. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 874-9531 ext 1230 to schedule a tour.

