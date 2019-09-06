Log in
LGI HOMES INC

LGI Homes Expands San Antonio Presence with New Community in New Braunfels

09/06/2019

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of Morningside Trails, located right off I-35, just north of San Antonio, Texas in the bustling city of New Braunfels.

This exceptional community provides residents with quick access to the all of the exciting attractions downtown San Antonio has to offer, as well as an abundance of local family-friendly activities. Enjoy a fun-filled day at Schlitterbahn Water Park, spend the afternoon tubing down the Comal and Guadalupe River, relax at one of the many local parks nearby, or listen to live music at the famous Gruene Hall. Within the neighborhood, LGI Homes is constructing a brand-new, amenity center complex valued at over $1 million, that will feature a splash pad, playground, covered picnic pavilion and walking trails.

At Morningside Trails, LGI Homes is constructing five highly sought-after floor plans, ranging in size from 1,300 square feet to just over 2,400 square feet. The floor plan line-up features a variety of one- and two-story homes with open floor plans and up to five bedrooms. Each energy-efficient home will feature modern designs and the latest features and finishes at some of the most affordable prices you will find in the greater San Antonio area with pricing starting in the low-$200s. Every home at Morningside Trails will come equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ interior package. Sparkling granite countertops, Whirlpool® brand appliances, stunning wood cabinets with crown molding, LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lights in the kitchen, USB outlets, and a WiFi-enabled garage door opener are just a few of the incredible features that you will find standard in these new homes.

LGI Homes will host a grand opening event at Morningside Trails on Sept. 21, 2019 and will offer special one-day-only new home discounts. To schedule an appointment for this event, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 806-2800 ext 1455.

About LGI Homes, Inc.
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 33,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6570c879-7bd0-497e-921b-e39ed6f71dd1

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

The Willow by LGI Homes is now available at Morningside Trails.

This 5-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features a spacious, open living area and an upstairs game room.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
