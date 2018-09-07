LGI Homes, Inc. Reports August 2018 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 585 homes closed in August 2018, compared to 596 home closings in August 2017. The Company ended the first eight months of 2018 with 4,182 home closings, a 20.9% increase over 3,459 home closings during the first eight months of 2017.



As of the end of August 2018, the Company had 83 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California and Oregon. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 26,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com.

