LGI HOMES INC (LGIH)
09/06 10:00:00 pm
52.99 USD   -6.01%
12:19aLGI Homes, Inc. Reports August 2018 Home Closings
GL
08/07TUESDAY SECTOR : General Contractors & Builders, Auto Parts
AQ
08/07LGI HOMES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LGI Homes, Inc. Reports August 2018 Home Closings

0
09/07/2018 | 12:19am CEST

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 585 homes closed in August 2018, compared to 596 home closings in August 2017. The Company ended the first eight months of 2018 with 4,182 home closings, a 20.9% increase over 3,459 home closings during the first eight months of 2017.

As of the end of August 2018, the Company had 83 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California and Oregon. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 26,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619
InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 553 M
EBIT 2018 209 M
Net income 2018 162 M
Debt 2018 571 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,81
P/E ratio 2019 7,47
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 1 276 M
Chart LGI HOMES INC
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 70,5 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES INC-24.86%1 268
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-25.95%19 724
D.R. HORTON-11.67%16 847
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-15.78%10 986
PERSIMMON-13.37%9 488
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-19.19%8 258
