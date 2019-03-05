LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2019 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 393 homes closed in February 2019, up from 368 home closings in February 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 6.8%. The Company ended the first two months of 2019 with 662 home closings, a 2.6% increase over 645 home closings during the first two months of 2018.



As of the end of February 2019, the Company had 83 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 29,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com .

