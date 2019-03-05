Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LGI Homes Inc    LGIH

LGI HOMES INC

(LGIH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2019 Home Closings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:28pm EST

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 393 homes closed in February 2019, up from 368 home closings in February 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 6.8%. The Company ended the first two months of 2019 with 662 home closings, a 2.6% increase over 645 home closings during the first two months of 2018.

As of the end of February 2019, the Company had 83 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 29,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619
InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LGI HOMES INC
06:28pLGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2019 Home Closings
GL
02/26LGI HOMES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/26J.M. Smucker and AutoZone rise, Discovery and LGI Homes fall
AQ
02/26LGI HOMES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/26LGI Homes, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Release..
GL
02/25LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of its First Community in the Mid-Atlan..
GL
02/21LGI HOMES INC : annual earnings release
02/07LGI Homes Opens New Community in Tucson With New Floor Plans
GL
02/05LGI HOMES : Reports January 2019 Home Closings
AQ
01/25LGI HOMES : Introduces New Lineup of Floor Plans in Phoenix
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 742 M
EBIT 2019 225 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Debt 2019 612 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,51
P/E ratio 2020 7,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 1 327 M
Chart LGI HOMES INC
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 61,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES INC29.85%1 327
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD0.64%20 517
D.R. HORTON11.89%14 481
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD6.31%10 323
PERSIMMON27.46%10 169
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS30.81%8 014
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.