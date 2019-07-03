Log in
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports June and Record Breaking Second Quarter 2019 Home Closings and 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

07/03/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 651 homes closed in June 2019, up from 637 home closings in June 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 2.2%. In addition, the Company announced record-breaking quarterly home closings of 1,944 during the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1,815 home closings in the second quarter of 2018, a 7.1% increase year-over-year. The Company finished the first six months of 2019 with 3,172 home closings, a 3.7% increase over 3,059 home closings during the first six months of 2018.

As of the end of June 2019, the Company had 93 active selling communities.

The Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and will provide additional guidance at that time.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com under Events and Presentations. The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call or reference Conference ID 1462049. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for 12 months.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 31,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619
InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
