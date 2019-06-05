Log in
LGI HOMES INC

(LGIH)
06/05 04:00:14 pm
72.19 USD   +0.57%
06:36pLGI Homes, Inc. Reports May 2019 Home Closings
GL
05/31LGI HOMES : Announces National Launch of CompleteHome Initiatives
AQ
05/07LGI HOMES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports May 2019 Home Closings

06/05/2019 | 06:36pm EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 681 homes closed in May 2019, up from 572 home closings in May 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 19.1%. The Company ended the first five months of 2019 with 2,521 homes closed, a 4.1% increase over 2,422 home closings during the first five months of 2018.

As of the end of May 2019, the Company had 94 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 31,000 homes.  For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619
InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 805 M
EBIT 2019 216 M
Net income 2019 168 M
Debt 2019 645 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,72
P/E ratio 2020 9,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 1 646 M
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 75,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES INC58.74%1 594
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-5.51%20 106
D.R. HORTON28.13%16 147
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD9.22%11 094
PULTEGROUP22.89%8 782
PERSIMMON3.94%7 870
