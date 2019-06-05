LGI Homes, Inc. Reports May 2019 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 681 homes closed in May 2019, up from 572 home closings in May 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 19.1%. The Company ended the first five months of 2019 with 2,521 homes closed, a 4.1% increase over 2,422 home closings during the first five months of 2018.



As of the end of May 2019, the Company had 94 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 31,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com .

