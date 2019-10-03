Log in
LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports September and Record-Breaking Third Quarter 2019 Home Closings and 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

10/03/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 654 homes closed in September 2019, up from 478 home closings in September 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 36.8%. In addition, the Company announced record-breaking quarterly home closings of 2,003 during the third quarter of 2019, up from 1,601 home closings in the third quarter of 2018, a 25.1% increase year-over-year. The Company finished the first nine months of 2019 with 5,175 home closings, an 11.1% increase over 4,660 home closings during the first nine months of 2018.

As of the end of September 2019, the Company had 103 active selling communities.

The Company expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com under Events and Presentations. The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call or reference Conference ID 5244016. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for 12 months.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 33,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619
InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
