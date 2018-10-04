Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LGI Homes Inc    LGIH

LGI HOMES INC (LGIH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LGI Homes, Inc. Reports September and Third Quarter 2018 Home Closings and 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 12:20am CEST

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 478 homes closed in September 2018, compared to 542 home closings in September 2017. In addition, the Company announced quarterly home closings of 1,601 for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 1,729 home closings in the third quarter of 2017. The Company finished the first nine months of 2018 with 4,660 home closings, a 16.5% increase over 4,001 home closings during the first nine months of 2017.

As of the end of September 2018, the Company had 81 active selling communities.

“Although closings for the third quarter are down year-over-year, our outlook remains positive and demand for homeownership remains solid,” said Eric Lipar, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Assuming that general economic conditions, including interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2018 are similar to those in the third quarter of 2018, we believe we are on track to close between 6,400 and 7,000 homes in 2018.”

The Company expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com under Events and Presentations. The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call or reference Conference ID 1977416. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for 12 months.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon and Nevada. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 26,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning projected 2018 home closings, as well as the acquisition of Wynn Homes and the integration of such assets into the Company’s operations, market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, and subsequent filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619
InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LGI HOMES INC
12:20aLGI Homes, Inc. Reports September and Third Quarter 2018 Home Closings and 20..
GL
09/14D R HORTON : These residents are used to Trinity floods. This time, it came from..
AQ
09/11TUESDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, General Contractors..
AQ
09/07FRIDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : General Contractors & Builders, Non-Precious Metals & N..
AQ
09/07LGI Homes, Inc. Reports August 2018 Home Closings
GL
08/17LGI HOMES : Wynn Homes Announces Sale of North Carolina Home Building Company. A..
AQ
08/07LGI HOMES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/07TUESDAY SECTOR LEADERS : General Contractors & Builders, Auto Parts
AQ
08/07LGI HOMES INC : LGI Homes, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/07LGI HOMES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27HOMEBUILDERS : Signs Of Softness 
08/22Why A Bell May Finally Toll For Housing Bears 
08/07LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) CEO Eric Lipar on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/07FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (08/07/2018) 
08/07LGI Homes jumps 12% after Q2 beat and raise 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 552 M
EBIT 2018 209 M
Net income 2018 162 M
Debt 2018 572 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,07
P/E ratio 2019 5,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 1 034 M
Chart LGI HOMES INC
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 68,1 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES INC-39.12%1 034
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-23.43%19 716
D.R. HORTON-16.60%16 059
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-16.51%10 453
PERSIMMON-15.67%9 487
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-9.27%9 025
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.