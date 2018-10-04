LGI Homes, Inc. Reports September and Third Quarter 2018 Home Closings and 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 478 homes closed in September 2018, compared to 542 home closings in September 2017. In addition, the Company announced quarterly home closings of 1,601 for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 1,729 home closings in the third quarter of 2017. The Company finished the first nine months of 2018 with 4,660 home closings, a 16.5% increase over 4,001 home closings during the first nine months of 2017.



As of the end of September 2018, the Company had 81 active selling communities.

“Although closings for the third quarter are down year-over-year, our outlook remains positive and demand for homeownership remains solid,” said Eric Lipar, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Assuming that general economic conditions, including interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2018 are similar to those in the third quarter of 2018, we believe we are on track to close between 6,400 and 7,000 homes in 2018.”

The Company expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com under Events and Presentations. The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call or reference Conference ID 1977416. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for 12 months.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

