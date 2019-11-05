LGI Homes, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and YTD 2019 Results and Updates 2019 Guidance
11/05/2019 | 07:01am EST
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced results for the third quarter 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Results and Comparisons to Third Quarter 2018
Net Income of $49.3 million, or $2.15 Basic EPS and $1.93 Diluted EPS
Net Income Before Income Taxes increased 32.1% to $64.7 million
Home Sales Revenues increased 27.0% to $483.1 million
Home Closings increased 25.1% to 2,003
Average Home Sales Price increased 1.5% to $241,179
Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues was 24.1%
Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP) as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues was 26.3%
Active Selling Communities at September 30, 2019 increased 27.2% to 103
48,803 Total Owned and Controlled Lots at September 30, 2019
Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Results and Comparisons to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
Net Income of $113.7 million, or $4.97 Basic EPS and $4.49 Diluted EPS
Net Income Before Income Taxes increased 2.8% to $147.0 million
Home Sales Revenues increased 14.2% to $1.2 billion
Home Closings increased 11.1% to 5,175
Average Home Sales Price increased 2.8% to $238,165
Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues was 23.9%
Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP) as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues was 26.0%
Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Management Comments
“We are proud to announce another record setting quarter at LGI Homes,” stated Eric Lipar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “In addition, to a record setting 2,003 home closings, the quarter was also highlighted by record setting results across home sales revenues, average home sales price, community count and net income.”
“This has been a phenomenal year so far and our results have been outstanding. Through the first nine months of the year we closed 5,175 homes generating over $1.2 billion in home sales revenue. This momentum has carried through to the fourth quarter and in the month of October we saw continued demand for affordable homes and a positive response to lower interest rates.”
“With a solid start to the fourth quarter, we believe we are well positioned to finish the year strong and are optimistic about what the future holds. Therefore, we are updating our guidance for the remainder of 2019. For the full year 2019, we now anticipate closing between 7,100 and 7,600 homes, we believe average home sales price will be between $235,000 and $240,000, and we believe basic EPS will be in the range of $7.00 to $7.60 for the full year 2019. This guidance assumes that general economic conditions, including interest rates and mortgage availability for the remainder of the year, are similar to the third quarter of 2019,” Lipar concluded.
2019 Third Quarter Results
Home closings during the third quarter of 2019 totaled 2,003, an increase of 25.1%, up from 1,601 home closings during the third quarter of 2018. The increase in homes closed was largely due to geographic expansion in the Company’s West reportable segment and by deepening their presence within certain markets in the Company’s Northwest, Southeast, and Central reportable segments during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018.
At the end of the third quarter, active selling communities increased to 103, up from 81 communities at the end of the third quarter of 2018.
Home sales revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $483.1 million, an increase of $102.7 million, or 27.0%, over the third quarter of 2018. The increase in home sales revenues is primarily due to the increase in home closings and an increase in the average home sales price during the third quarter of 2019.
The average home sales price for the third quarter of 2019 was $241,179, an increase of $3,597, or 1.5%, over the third quarter of 2018. This increase in average home sales price was primarily due to changes in product mix, higher price points in new markets and a favorable pricing environment.
Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues for the third quarter of 2019 was 24.1% as compared to 25.6% for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues for the third quarter of 2019 was 26.3% as compared to 27.4% for the third quarter of 2018. This decrease in gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues is primarily due to higher lot costs and higher capitalized interest costs recognized for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018. Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) to gross margin, the most comparable GAAP measure.
Net income of $49.3 million, or $2.15 per basic share and $1.93 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 increased $11.6 million, or 30.8%, from $37.7 million, or $1.66 per basic share and $1.52 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to operating leverage realized from the increase in home sales revenues and higher average home sales price, partially offset by lower gross margin percentage and higher capitalized interest costs recognized during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018.
Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Home closings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 11.1% to 5,175 from 4,660 during the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in home closings was largely due to increased home closings in the Company’s West, Central and Southeast reportable segments, partially offset by decreased home closings in the Company’s Northwest and Florida reportable segments.
Home sales revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 14.2% to $1.2 billion compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in home sales revenues is primarily due to the increase in the number of homes closed and an increase in the average home sales price.
The average home sales price was $238,165 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $6,568, or 2.8%, over the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This increase in the average home sales price was primarily due to changes in product mix, higher price points in certain new markets and increases in sales prices in existing communities.
Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 23.9% as compared to 25.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 26.0% as compared to 27.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. These decreases are primarily due to a combination of higher construction costs, construction overhead, lot costs, capitalized interest, and to lesser degree purchase accounting, partially offset by higher average home sales price. Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) to gross margin, the most comparable GAAP measure.
Net income of $113.7 million, or $4.97 per basic share and $4.49 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased $1.1 million, or 1.0%, from $112.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This increase is primarily due to an increase in homes closed, average home sales price and other income, net of loss on debt extinguishment offset by lower gross margin percentage during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Outlook
Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release, the Company updates its prior 2019 guidance. The Company now believes it will have between 105 and 115 active selling communities at the end of 2019, close between 7,100 and 7,600 homes in 2019, and generate basic EPS between $7.00 and $7.60 per share during 2019. In addition, the Company believes 2019 gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues will be in the range of 23.5% and 24.5% and 2019 adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues will be in the range of 26.0% and 27.0% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all of the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin. The Company also believes that the average home sales price in 2019 will be between $235,000 and $240,000. This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2019 are similar to those experienced in the third quarter of 2019 and that average home sales price, construction costs, availability of land, land development costs and overall absorption rates in the remainder of 2019 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience.
LGI HOMES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
37,030
$
46,624
Accounts receivable
45,431
42,836
Real estate inventory
1,480,629
1,228,256
Pre-acquisition costs and deposits
40,137
45,752
Property and equipment, net
1,631
1,432
Other assets
16,528
15,765
Deferred tax assets, net
2,789
2,790
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
12,018
12,018
Total assets
$
1,636,193
$
1,395,473
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
29,004
$
9,241
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
78,778
76,555
Notes payable
751,364
653,734
Total liabilities
859,146
739,530
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 23,988,956 shares issued and 22,949,956 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and 23,746,385 shares issued and 22,707,385 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018
240
237
Additional paid-in capital
249,351
241,988
Retained earnings
545,512
431,774
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,039,000 shares
(18,056
)
(18,056
)
Total equity
777,047
655,943
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,636,193
$
1,395,473
LGI HOMES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Home sales revenues
$
483,081
$
380,369
$
1,232,505
$
1,079,240
Cost of sales
366,431
283,035
938,240
802,882
Selling expenses
33,485
27,890
94,166
80,140
General and administrative
19,140
17,794
56,558
51,536
Operating income
64,025
51,650
143,541
144,682
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
3,058
169
3,599
Other income, net
(707
)
(399
)
(3,589
)
(1,806
)
Net income before income taxes
64,732
48,991
146,961
142,889
Income tax provision
15,383
11,268
33,223
30,256
Net income
$
49,349
$
37,723
$
113,738
$
112,633
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.15
$
1.66
$
4.97
$
5.07
Diluted
$
1.93
$
1.52
$
4.49
$
4.57
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
22,939,907
22,658,457
22,870,948
22,236,018
Diluted
25,521,946
24,896,569
25,329,461
24,642,882
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.
Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of performance.
The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that the Company believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Home sales revenues
$
483,081
$
380,369
$
1,232,505
$
1,079,240
Cost of sales
366,431
283,035
938,240
802,882
Gross margin
116,650
97,334
294,265
276,358
Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales
9,511
6,185
23,894
17,085
Purchase accounting adjustments (1)
671
850
2,257
847
Adjusted gross margin
$
126,832
$
104,369
$
320,416
$
294,290
Gross margin % (2)
24.1%
25.6%
23.9%
25.6%
Adjusted gross margin % (2)
26.3%
27.4%
26.0%
27.3%
Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.
Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.
Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Home Sales Price (ASP), Average Community Count and Average Monthly Absorption Rates by Reportable Segment