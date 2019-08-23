Log in
LGI Homes Introduces First Community in Columbia, South Carolina

08/23/2019 | 11:01am EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) has expanded its presence in the state of South Carolina with the addition of a new community in the Columbia market, Finlay Farms.

Located in Lexington, Finlay Farms is a short drive from everything the city has to offer. Recreation opportunities, such as hiking, camping and fishing are available at nearby Lake Murray, while the Icehouse Amphitheater hosts a variety of family-friendly events. A park with playground and picnic pavilion is planned for a future section of the neighborhood. Homebuyers with children will appreciate that this new community is zoned to Lexington County School District One, which is highly regarded across the state.

At Finlay Farms, LGI Homes is building five of its most popular floor plans, including two single-story homes that have never been built in the Carolinas. Each plan is designed with an open layout, spacious master retreat, covered front porch and the desirable features of the CompleteHome™ package by LGI Homes. Upgraded finishes such as granite countertops, luxury vinyl flooring, recessed lighting and Whirlpool® appliances are just a few of the items included in the package which add style, energy-efficiency and value into the homes.

LGI Homes offers quick move-in opportunities and $0 down financing for qualified buyers. Homes start in the high-$180s and special pricing will be available at a grand opening event on September 14th. Call (844) 892-2744 ext 429 for more information and to learn how to be part of the grand opening event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 32,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1e1a94f-f9dd-4637-83c0-6882a67543a2

The Hartford plan is Now Available in Columbia, South Carolina

This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features an open floor plan with multiple entertaining spaces.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
