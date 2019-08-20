Log in
LGI Homes Introduces New Community Southwest of Birmingham

08/20/2019 | 07:01am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) is excited to announce the opening of their first community southwest of Birmingham on September 7, 2019.

Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, LGI Homes at Logan Farms will be offering homebuyers a variety of new construction homes ranging in size from 1,601 sq. ft. to 2,107 sq. ft. The homes come loaded with incredible CompleteHome™ interior upgrades like granite countertops, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances and a kitchen outlet with USB charging capability. These upgrades are all part of LGI Homes’ recently launched CompleteHome package, which was designed to provide homebuyers with value and peace of mind. Another highlight of the five-plan lineup at Logan Farms is the Dockery floor plan, an expansive one-story home with an eat-in kitchen, separate dining room and four large bedrooms. Another notable floor plan and also the most affordable home is the Allatoona, which features an open-concept kitchen, walk-in pantry and spacious family room.

Residents of Logan Farms will have stunning lake views and opportunities for fishing right outside of their back door. A multitude of local parks and outdoor recreation opportunities are just minutes away including Hurricane Creek Park, which offers native plant and aquatic wildlife exploration, canoeing adventures and incredible nature trails for hikers of all ages.  

“If you are in the market for a new home in the Birmingham or Tuscaloosa area, be sure to include LGI Homes at Logan Farms in your new home search. You will not be disappointed at the quality of homes and value you will find here,” said Brian Batten, Division President at LGI Homes.

A Grand Opening Event will be taking place at Logan Farms on September 7, 2019 where homebuyers can take advantage of one-day-only savings. Quick move-in homes will start in the low-$200s, and $0 down financing options will be available for qualified buyers. To secure an appointment at the Grand Opening Event, please call (844) 857-4117 ext 432 or visit www.LGIHomes.com for more information.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 32,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3bd6fd3-9864-4989-aaa9-6a6ff8a57d28

The Allatoona at Logan Farms by LGI Homes

The Allatoona features an open concept kitchen, walk-in pantry and incredible master suite for an exceptional value.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
