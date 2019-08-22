Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LGI Homes Inc    LGIH

LGI HOMES INC

(LGIH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LGI Homes Introduces New Floor Plans in Minneapolis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 10:35am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the addition of six new floor plans to its Minneapolis-area communities. Priced from the $230s, this new selection of homes offers buyers exceptional value for a newly constructed home situated in an amenity-rich neighborhood within minutes of the world-class attractions of the Twin Cities.

Ranging in size from approximately 1,300 sq.ft. to 2,600 sq. ft., this collection of homes boasts expansive family rooms, spacious secondary bedrooms, and private owner retreats with oversized walk-in closets and luxurious en suite bathrooms. Select plans also include game rooms, flex rooms, lookout or walkout basements, as well as unfinished basement space for future buildout. Covered front porches, attached two-car garages and front yard landscaping provide curb appeal and convenience.

Equipped with LGI Homes’ new CompleteHome™ package, the three- and four-bedroom homes showcase chef-ready kitchens equipped with a full suite of Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, including a refrigerator and built-in microwave, as well as sprawling granite countertops, undermount kitchen sinks, and 36-inch upper cabinets topped with crown molding. Stylish vinyl plank flooring, rounded corners and LED flush mount lighting are a few more of the upgrades included in these move-in ready homes.

LGI Homes is currently building in three communities in the greater Twin Cities metro. Located in Big Lake, Sanford Select Acres positions homeowners for convenient commuting to Minneapolis as well as access to an extensive assortment of local amenities and outdoor recreation; priced from the $240s. To the west, the White Tail Ridge neighborhood in Montrose provides gorgeous countryside views, an onsite disc golf course and a variety of local activities minutes from the community; priced from the $230s. LGI’s newest development in Minnesota, Willow Creek, is located off I-35 S in Lonsdale, placing homeowners within walking distance of three city parks and close proximity to local schools, shopping, dining and entertainment; priced from the $270s.

LGI Homes offers quick move-in opportunities for qualified buyers. For additional information on available homes in the greater Twin Cities metro, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/Minneapolis.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 32,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1854b497-066c-4077-9fda-17ccf93c4c72

The Pennington Floor Plan is Now Available in Minneapolis

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features a private owner’s retreat and spacious game room.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LGI HOMES INC
10:35aLGI Homes Introduces New Floor Plans in Minneapolis
GL
08/20Terrata Homes Unveils New Luxury Floor Plan at Potranco Ranch in San Antonio
GL
08/20LGI Homes Introduces New Community Southwest of Birmingham
GL
08/19LGI Homes Boosts Seattle Presence with Two New Communities
GL
08/14LGI Homes Reveals A New Lineup Of Floor Plans At Its New Community In Colorad..
GL
08/06LGI HOMES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/06LGI HOMES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/06LGI HOMES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06LGI Homes, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and YTD 2019 Results
GL
08/05LGI HOMES : Reports July 2019 Home Closings
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 800 M
EBIT 2019 218 M
Net income 2019 170 M
Debt 2019 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 1 834 M
Chart LGI HOMES INC
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 75,60  $
Last Close Price 79,96  $
Spread / Highest target 6,30%
Spread / Average Target -5,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES INC76.82%1 834
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-3.21%20 685
D.R. HORTON42.67%18 288
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD17.96%12 076
PULTEGROUP26.55%9 019
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS35.09%7 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group