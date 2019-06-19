Log in
LGI Homes Introduces New Section in Popular Dallas Community with a Grand Opening Event

06/19/2019 | 07:01am EDT

FORNEY, Texas, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces a grand opening event on June 22nd to showcase the newest section in Windmill Farms, a highly-desirable, amenity-rich community in the Dallas area.

At Windmill Farms, LGI Homes will offer five stunning floor plans ranging in size from 1,236 sq. ft. to just over 2,700 sq. ft. These floor plans will consist of one- and two-story, single-family homes with up to five bedrooms and two and a half baths. Each home constructed at Windmill Farms will feature the recently unveiled CompleteHome™ package that has all of the upgrades and efficiencies that today’s homebuyer is seeking. Brick exteriors, fully-fenced backyards, open floor plans, expansive master suites and chef-ready kitchens complete with energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, 36” upper wood cabinets with crown molding, an undermount kitchen sink and Moen® faucets are just a few of the remarkable upgrades highlighted at Windmill Farms.

Ideally located right off US-80, Windmill Farms provides residents with easy access to all of the fine dining, shopping, and employment opportunities that downtown Dallas has to offer. Within the community, Windmill Farms boasts world-class amenities. Resort-style swimming pools, a children’s playground, trails for jogging and biking, neighborhood ponds and picnic areas are what awaits homeowners at Windmill Farms. In addition to the amenities featured in Windmill Farms, homeowners with children will enjoy excellent schools, all conveniently situated within the community.

LGI Homes will host a grand opening event at Windmill Farms on June 22, 2019 and will offer one-day-only new home discounts. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a brand-new, upgraded home in an amenity-focused community at an affordable price.  Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 972-7377 ext 1337 to reserve an appointment for this event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 31,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9ffb181-93ec-40a9-b48a-f492dbc7b2f2

The five-bedroom Driftwood plan is now available at Windmill Farms by LGI Homes

LGI Homes at Windmill Farms offers five beautiful floor plans including the Driftwood, a spacious new two-story home.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
